Listen to the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast Recording on Vinyl Next Month

Atlantic Records has announced the release of "DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" on vinyl on July 21. Pre-order the vinyl configuration of the album here, and click here to stream or purchase the recording!

Following the show's six wins at the 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Orchestrations, "DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" shot to #28 on the Billboard "Top Albums" chart and #44 on the Billboard 200, seeing increases of 192% and 155% respectively. The Cast Recording was originally released in February 2017 and debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200, making it the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

After a performance by Ben Platt and the cast of "Waving Through A Window" on the Tony Awards telecast, that song made its debut on the Digital Songs Sales Chart, with its highest sales week to date. Overall album streams rose to 4.4 million this week.

With a book by newly minted Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Oscar and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, music supervision and orchestrations by 3-time Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen officially opened to rave reviews on December 4, 2016 at the Music Box Theatre.

