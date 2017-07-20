New Details Emerge as The Boss Gears Up for His Broadway Debut

New details have emerged about The Boss, Bruce Springsteen's upcoming Broadway debut this fall at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Earlier this summer, The New York Post reported that that for 8-weeks, the rock legend would make his Broadway debut, for five nights a week in an intimate solo show examining his life and career.

Today Riedel's sources revealed that the show "will reflect the intimacy of the Kerr." with The Boss reading from his best-selling memoir, Born to Run, while illustrating his life story through the songs that made him a legend.

It is reported that Springsteen is currently at work on the show, keeping fans and theater owners waiting impatiently for an official announcement from The Boss.

A source tells Riedel, "It's not like he needs to crank up the publicity...I think tickets will sell out in about 30 seconds."

There is also speculation on whether or not Bruce will be employing a small backing band for the show or going it alone. No other details are available at this time.

Springsteen is best known for his work with the E Street Band. Nicknamed "The Boss", he is widely known for his brand of poetic lyrics, Americana, working class and sometimes political sentiments centered on his native New Jersey, his distinctive voice, and his lengthy and energetic stage performances-with concerts from the 1970s to the present decade running at up to four hours in length.

Springsteen's recordings have included both commercially accessible rock albums and more somber folk-oriented works. His most successful studio albums, Born to Run (1975) and Born in the U.S.A. (1984), find pleasures in the struggles of daily American life. He has sold more than 120 million records worldwide and more than 64 million records in the United States, making him one of the world's best-selling artists of all time.[3][4] He has earned numerous awards for his work, including 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, and an Academy Award as well as being inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1999. In 2009, Springsteen was a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in 2013 was named MusiCares person of the year, and in 2016 was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

