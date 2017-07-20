BWW Exclusive: Bake WAITRESS' Mermaid Marshmallow Pie with Help from Sugar, Butter, Flour Cookbook!

Fans of Waitress the musical can now bake the delicious pies that the show's leading character Jenna Hunterson makes for Joe's Diner with the publication of Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook, Recipes from the Files of Jenna Hunterson (Pam Krauss Books, a division of Penguin Random House ), now available to order here.

The book is filled with recipes that capture the playful and rambunctious spirit of the pies in the Broadway show with sweet ones like "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "The I Wanna Play Doctor with my Gynecologist Chocolate Mousse Pie" and savory ones like "The Betrayed by my Eggs Pie" and "The My Husband's A Jerk Chicken Pot Pie" The text is by Daniel Gercke and the recipes are by Sheri Castle.

Sugar, Butter, Flour is inspired by pie-maker Jenna Hunterson, the main character of Adrienne Shelly's much-loved film Waitress, now a hit Broadway musical directed by Diane Paulus, featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson. Jenna expresses her hopes, dreams, fears, and frustrations through the whimsically named pies she dreams up each morning. Sugar, Butter, Flour celebrates this art of baking from the heart, with foolproof and flavorful pies for falling in love, for mending a broken heart, for celebrating new beginnings and for all the little milestones that come afterwards. Featuring an array of showstopping pies, each with a twist that puts it over the top; from rum-spiked cookie crusts to hidden layers of passion fruit preserves, these are familiar favorites with hidden depths. Sugar, Butter, Flour proves there's a perfect pie for every occasion - and that everything is better with pie.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you an exclusive video of how to bake your very own Mermaid Marshmallow pie!

