Thirteen's GREAT PERFORMANCES to Re-Air CHITA RIVERA: A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO, 7/21

THIRTEEN's Great Performances will air a re-broadcast of CHITA RIVERA: A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO on Friday, July 21st at 9:00 pm/et. (Check local listings.) The 60-minute career retrospective features interviews, archival performance footage, and newly filmed songs from Rivera's concert repertoire including such numbers as "A Boy Like That," "America," "A Lot of Livin' to Do," "All That Jazz," and "Nowadays."

The night of the show's taping, Broadway shows and, indeed, most of New York City shut down in preparation for the blizzard predicted to be one of the City's worst winter storms ever. This did not deter the Broadway icon or her musicians from braving the elements and giving an electrifying performance. Before a packed audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's The Appel Room in the Time Warner Center, against a winter wonderland backdrop of Central Park and Columbus Circle, the two-time Tony Award winner performs signature moments from her legendary career including a special tribute to her dear friends John Kander, Fred Ebb and Terrence McNally.



In addition to rare archival clips from Chita's many shows and TV appearances, there are newly filmed interviews with John Kander, choreographer Graciele Daniele, The Visit director John Doyle, original "West Side Story" star Carol Lawrence, playwright Terrence McNally, entertainers Dick Van Dyke and Ben Vereen, choreographer Dee Dee Wood, and Chita's daughter, singer, dancer, choreographer Lisa Mordente.



Ms. Rivera is accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra led by her music director Michael Croiter, and long-time associate music director/pianist Michael Patrick Walker and bassist Jim Donica.

For more information visit: http://www.thirteen.org/schedule/?program=67



Check out a preview of the special below:



Image courtesy of THIRTEEN

