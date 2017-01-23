Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR Will Write Next Chapter on the Road in 2017-18

Audiences will get to know the next chapter of BRIGHT STAR's story on the road this season.

Producer Joey Parnes announced today that the new musical from 2016 Tony Award nominees Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, will launch a national tour in 2017-2018 season.

Bright Star, with direction by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie andchoreography by Josh Rhodes won the 2016 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music. It also received five 2016 Tony Award nominations,including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Lead Actress in a Musical, and Best Orchestrations.

Inspired by a real event, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

Bright Star's creative team includes Tony and Emmy Award winner Eugene Lee (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (Costume Design),Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design),Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg (Sound Design), Tom Watson (Hair and Wig Design), Grammy Award winner Peter Asher (Music Supervision), Rob Berman (Musical Direction and Vocal Arrangements) August Eriksmoe (Orchestrations), and Howie Cherpakov (Casting).

The Grammy Nominated original cast recording of Bright Star is now available everywhere, and charted on five different Billboard lists inits first week of wide release. The cast album from Ghostlight Records placed at #1 on the Top Current Blue Grass Albums chart,#2 on the Top Broadway chart, #5 on the Americana/Folk Albums chart,as well as hitting the Top 100 on the Billboard Top Albums chart and Top 200 on the Overall Digital Albums chart. The album is produced by the legendary, multi-Grammy Award-winning producer, manager, and musician Peter Asher.

Full tour route and casting will be announced at a future date.

Photo Credit: Nick Stokes

