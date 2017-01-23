Podcasts
BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' Counts Down their Top-16 TV Shows and Movies from 2016

Jan. 23, 2017  

Hello Pop Culture Resolutionists! On the first 2017 episode of BroadwayWorld's "Some Like It Pop" podcast, Matt and Jenn discuss their Top-16 favorite TV shows and movies of 2016.

Matt and Jenn will count down their Top-16 shows and movies of 2016, and also throw in some honorable mentions.

What were your favorite TV shows and movies from 2016? Let the hosts know collectively on Twitter @SLIPpodcast, or individually @EponineQ for Jenn, and @BWWMatt for Matt.

In addition to being able to find all of our episodes on BroadwayWorld, we are also available on iTunes (subscribe here), Stitcher (subscribe here), and Google Play. So, subscribe, download, and share "Some Like it Pop"! To check out all of our old episodes, click here.

If you want to join the conversation, reach out to us on Twitter @SLIPpodcast. Also, Jenn is @EponineQ and Matt is @BWWMatt.


