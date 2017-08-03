BWW Morning Brief August 3rd, 2017: CURVY WINDOW, Starring Nancy Opel, Opens Tonight and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 02, 2017

Casting has just been announced for the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Preview performances will begin in New York at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre in March 2018 with an official opening on Sunday, April 22, 2018.. (more...)

2) Brittain Ashford Confirms GREAT COMET Return; Who Will Play Pierre?

by Alan Henry - August 02, 2017

Brittain Ashford took to social media to confirm she will be returning to GREAT COMET following Ingrid Michaelson's departure from the production. Rumors have been circulating about the fate of the show following the controversy of replacing Okieriete Onaodowan with Mandy Patinkin - who withdrew from the production following the outcry.. (more...)

3) Everybody Say Yeah! Original KINKY BOOTS Stars Billy Porter and Stark Sands Will Return this Fall

by BWW News Desk - August 02, 2017

Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that Tony Award winner Billy Porter (whose recent studio album: Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers debuted at #2 on the iTunes R&B charts) and Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (who appears alongside Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in Spielberg's upcoming The Papers) will return to Kinky Boots this fall.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Darren Criss Performs 'I Dreamed A Dream' Live on TODAY

by BWW News Desk - August 02, 2017

Broadway alum Darren Criss stopped by NBC's TODAY to perform the LES MIS classic 'I Dreamed A Dream' in honor of the 3rd Annual Elsie Fest, taking place this year on October 8th. (more...)

5) Review Roundup: Bucks County Playhouse's GUYS AND DOLLS

by BWW News Desk - August 02, 2017

'Guys and Dolls', the classic Broadway musical, brings a veteran Broadway cast to New Hope, PA at the historic Bucks County Playhouse through August 12, 2017. Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producers Stephen Kocis and Josh Fiedler are proud that this is the largest production since the reopening of Bucks County Playhouse in 2012. The 2017 Bucks County Playhouse Season is sponsored by Bank of America.. (more...)

-CURVY WIDOW, starring Nancy Opel, opens Off-Broadway tonight!

-KINKY BOOTS' Joey Taranto leads THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Dorset Theatre Festival.

-New song cycle A NEVER-ENDING LINE begins Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre!

-And Tony nominee Emily Skeggs is set for tonight's THE APPLE BOYS at Dixon Place!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Tony Bennett, who turns 91 today!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

In the last decade alone, Tony Bennett has sold over ten-million albums world-wide and has continued to record chart-topping hits since the 1950's, now into the 21st Century. He was honored with his 19th Grammy Award (at the age of 89!) and has been the recipient of many gold and platinum albums, along with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a "Record of the Year" Grammy for "MTV Unplugged." Tony has introduced a multitude of hits into The Great American Songbook, beginning with "Because of You" and "Rags to Riches." His signature song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," which he has often said made him "A citizen of the world," was recorded over 55 years ago.

Tony's extraordinary accomplishments include his 2015 internationally acclaimed Sold-Out "Cheek to Cheek" Tour with the incomparable Lady Gaga (they adore one another!) which earned raves and made headlines all over the world. Their two-night Ravinia engagement became the fastest sell-out in the Festival's 111-year old history! The album that followed debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Charts, was named Billboard's #1 Jazz Album of the Year, and honored with a Grammy for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album."

