Stage Door Secrets: Visiting KINKY BOOTS with Brendon Urie's Biggest Fans!

Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie is currently making his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Kinky Boots!

Brendon has amassed a legion of fans throughout the years as the front man for the Grammy-nominated, award winning rock group. Since their debut in 2005, Panic! has soared to the top of the charts and their most recent album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs. The album was the fourth biggest selling release of 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna and has amassed over 500 million streams.

Brendon may have made his bones as a rock star, but his presence on Broadway has ignited both the box office and the stage door of the acclaimed musical. Since Brendon's arrival, fans from all over have been flocking to the hit to see the singer strut his stuff in the optimistic tuner.

Throughout his run, crowds outside of the theater's stage door have ballooned to epic proportions, with enthusiastic fans lining 45th street to catch a glimpse of the man himself.

Urie recently announced that the stage door-mania has become too much, but that hasn't stopped his adoring fans from sticking around to try to catch a glimpse of the star. BroadwayWorld headed out to the stage door to meet some of his biggest (and smallest) fans and let them tell us exactly why he means so much. From Daytona Beach to Vancouver, from middle schoolers to moms, we got the skinny on all things Brendon from the fans who love him best.

Whether it's his singing, his passion for the fans, his danceable rock tunes, or simply his show-stopping good looks, Brendon's biggest fans let us in on all the things that make him so special. See their answers below!

