Drama League Awards Nominees- What It All Means for the 2017 Tony Awards!
Earlier today, Tony Award-winners Patina Miller (Pippin) and Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago) announced the 2017 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.
What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama League usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?
Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama League nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (discounting off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past ten years. Check out the chances that this year's Drama League nominees have at a Tony nod below!
|Year
|Eligible DL Nominees That
Earned Tony Nominations
|Percentage
|2016
|38 of 58
|66%
|2015
|38 0f 57
|67%
|2014
|40 of 63
|63%
|2013
|33 of 58
|57%
|2012
|40 of 62
|65%
|2011
|38 of 64
|59%
|2010
|38 of 71
|53%
|2009
|36 of 69
|52%
|2008
|34 of 71
|48%
|2007
|36 of 76
|47%
Click here for a full list of the 2017 nominees. Click here to watch the announcement live stream exclusively from BWW!