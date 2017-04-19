Drama League Awards Nominees- What It All Means for the 2017 Tony Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Earlier today, Tony Award-winners Patina Miller (Pippin) and Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago) announced the 2017 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama League usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?

Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama League nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (discounting off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past ten years. Check out the chances that this year's Drama League nominees have at a Tony nod below!

Year Eligible DL Nominees That

Earned Tony Nominations Percentage 2016 38 of 58 66% 2015 38 0f 57 67% 2014 40 of 63 63% 2013 33 of 58 57% 2012 40 of 62 65% 2011 38 of 64 59% 2010 38 of 71 53% 2009 36 of 69 52% 2008 34 of 71 48% 2007 36 of 76 47%

