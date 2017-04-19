BWW Exclusive: Watch New Trailer for SPAMILTON- Moving Off-Broadway This June!

Following a run of nine months packing audiences in at The Triad on W. 72nd St., Spamilton, the comedic musical take on all things Hamilton and Broadway, recently announced its move to 47th Street Theatre/The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater with performances beginning June 2nd, 2017. The show's move to Off-Broadway puts it just a stone's throw from the theater housing its inspiration and main punchline. The show is set for an open engagement.

In addition to the Off Broadway move in New York City and the recent launch of a Chicago production, Spamilton will get its West Coast premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. Produced in Los Angeles by Center Theatre Group, Spamilton will run November 5 through December 31, 2017, with opening set for November 12. That production will launch a national tour with additional cities and dates to be announced.

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive first look at the show's new trailer below!

