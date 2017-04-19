VIDEO: Alec Baldwin and Stephen Colbert Present 'Too Much Exposition Theatre'

On last night's LATE SHOW, any Broadway actor can develop characters over the course of an entire play, but only Stephen Colbert and guest Alec Baldwin (Broadway's ORPHANS, '30 Rock') can squeeze an entire epic into a single scene! Later, Baldwin reveals the tricks he uses to transform into his caricature of the 45th President. And the Emmy winner says a few public tiffs with the paparazzi don't represent his true self. Watch all the clips below!

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more.

Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste and his band Stay Human, the show is broadcast from the historic and newly renovated Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on September 8, 2015.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

