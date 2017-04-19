Exclusive: Watch the Drama League Awards Nominations LIVE on BroadwayWorld

Tony Award-winners Patina Miller (Pippin) and Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago) will announce the 2017 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award later this morning, April 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Sardi's (234 West 44th Street, 2nd Floor).

Want to watch the announcement live? We're taking you inside Sardi's for the big news below!

The nominations announcement begins the month of celebrations leading up to the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway) on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 11:30am. Ticket reservations for The Drama League Awards, which includes a nominee's cocktail reception and the star-studded afternoon luncheon ceremony, can be made by calling (212) 244-9494 or visiting www.dramaleague.org.

The Drama League previously announced the 2017 Special Recognition Awards Recipients: Grammy and Emmy Award-winning icon Bette Midler will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Bill Berloni will receive the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award; and Tony Award-winner Michael Greif will receive The Founders Award for Excellence in Directing.

