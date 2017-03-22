BWW Exclusive: First Listen- Hudson Loverro Sings 'I Like It' on A BRONX TALE Cast Recording!

The Original Broadway Cast Album of the hit musical A BRONX TALE will be released by Ghostlight Records beginning March 24, 2017. CDs will be in stores beginning in May (date to be announced) and the album will be available for streaming beginning June 23. To pre-order the CD, please visit sh-k-boom.com/a-bronx-tale.

A BRONX TALE opened on Thursday, December 1 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). The new musical features a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, and is co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive first listen from the album- "I Like It," performed by Hudson Loverro!

