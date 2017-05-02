BROADWAY SESSIONS to Spotlight BYU This Thursday

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This Thursday night, May 4th, BROADWAY SESSIONS welcomes the '17 graduating Music Dance Theatre class from BYU alongside Broadway alumni.

BYU alums scheduled to perform include Paul Canaan (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Thoroughly Modern Millie, La Cage), Delaney Westfall (Side Show, Beautiful), Jeff Pew (Cinderella), Michael Milkanin (Kinky Boots and Oyoyo Joi Bonner (Book of Mormon).

'17 BYU grads slated to perform include Emily Lyons, Sariah Hopkin, Kooper Campbell, Whitney Hatch, Brooke Hiatt, Amanda Van Orden, Carolyn Keller, Heather McDonald, Cassie Austin Taylor, Tyler Hatch and Lauren Hughes.

The evening will also feature performances by vocalists Jon Hey and Gabe Friedman.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is proud of its collaboration with BroadwayWorld, which offers an exclusive look at BROADWAY SESSIONS every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on BROADWAY SESSIONS YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. Visit www.BroadwaySessions.net for more information.

Photo Credit: KennyHolcombdesigns.com

Related Articles