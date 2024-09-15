Review: THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME at Kechi Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Things My Mother Taught Me is a sweet little situation comedy written by television writer Katherine DiSavino. DiSavino also wrote Seasonal Allergies and Nana’s Naughty Knickers. The play opens with Olivia and Gabe, both in their late 20s, moving from New York into their first apartment in Chicago together. Unfortunately their moving day doesn’t go exactly as planned, and is further complicated when their parents show up to help them! Then, to make matters worse, their moving van is stolen! This character study gives us an intimate look into the family dynamic.

Director Jeremy Bouy wears many hats in in this production, also designing the lights and sound, as well as a board op for both during the run. The spartan set was designed by Richard Shultz, and at the cast coordinated their own costumes.

The first act began with a winding exposition, and the pace of action is slow. Hopefully this will change as the show gets deeper into the four week run. The second acts picks up considerably, with a very humorous drunken dads scene that had the audience howling.

Holland Lee Kiser turns in a delightful performance as Olivia. She’s perky and well invested in the action, giving a tightly modulated performance. Playing opposite her is Kaleb Waller, in a scenery chewing and sometimes over the top performance as her husband Gabe. Chelsea Daniel plays Gabe’s mother, Lydia, a sweet, well meaning women who you just want to hug. Jake Steward plays Wyatt, Lydia’s crusty husband.

Olivia’s mom, Karen, played smartly by Jami Thomas, was the perfect physical contrast to Gabe’s mom. Nathan Betzen plays Karen’s affable husband, Carter. Giving us major comic relief was Angela Forrest as Max, the building super. Angela had the Polish accent down, and had some wonderful moments thanks to her great comedic timing.

If you're looking for a fun evening with some simple laughs, go see this show. It runs until September 26 at the Kechi Playhouse. Shows are $17 on Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and $16 on Sundays at 2:30pm. For tickets, call 316-744-2152.

