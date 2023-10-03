Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxy's Downtown

Imagine an evening out at Roxy’s Downtown, surrounded by your favorite gal pals, passionately singing Thank You for Being a Friend word for word, blissfully watching a cozy night of “TV,” alongside your favorite sitcom ladies “of a certain age,” The Golden Girls! You star as the live studio audience. Casually noshing on yummy themed entrees like ‘St. Olaf’s Swedish Meatballs,’ and desserts such as ‘Blanche’s Banana Pudding Parfait,’ created by chef Aaron Hill, while sipping fun adult beverages.

The girls are back at Roxy’s for a seventh “season,” and it’s a shining night of theatre. After giggling through the awesome frame by frame remake of the opening credits, we are brought in to the familiar Miami home awash in peachy pastels, wicker furniture, and a dramatically swinging door between the kitchen and living room. Its perfection thanks to scenic artist and sound designer Porter Jones, master carpenter Lyle Valentine, with Lighting design by Arthur Reese.

Monte Wheeler deftly becomes Bea Arthur (Dorothy), capturing the elegance of the original actor. Killing us with deadpans, honing the vocal inflections so accurately, and mesmerizing us with her regal way of being. Not in any way an impression, but an homage!

Kyle Vespested brings the beloved Betty White (Rose) to life. Brimming with naïveté, bubbliness and hard to believe, yet hilarious, tales of life of her hometown, St. Olaf, MN. Vespested lovingly channels the icon’s essence and spirit.

The sultry Rue McClanahan (Blanche) role is nimbly brought to you by the gifted Scott Noah who brings her sexy delectability and audaciously hilarious comments to the stage. Let her sashay off the set dramatically from every scene. More Blanche!

Our fourth gal is Dorothy’s mom, originally played by Estelle Getty, effortlessly embodied by Tom Frye (Sophia), who also directs this adventure. I’m sure the wig is hot, but he hardly breaks a sweat. Although he breaks the fourth wall, an audience favorite, he never misses the mark of how you remember outspoken and wise Sophia. What a gift!

The lore is that Christine Tasheff manifested this jewel of a show! She plays several characters, including the adorable, but perhaps, er, seasoned flight attendant adding levity in a somewhat somber moment. Additionally, she’s at the helm of the exquisite and authentic costume design.

Jeff Fry also plays several characters and gives a relaxed and natural stage presence, which is a refreshing foil for the girls. Lieutenant in the fire department by day, and burgeoning comedic actor by night, well done sir, and thank you for your service! On alternate nights John Keckeisen appears in these roles.

If doing a thing for 10,000 hours makes you a master of your craft, what are you if you do The Golden Girls : A Parody for for seven consecutive years? Immediately reserve a table at Roxy’s Downtown before this production completely sells out, and you’ll learn the answer : gilded.

Wichita is here for The Golden Girls : A Parody year after year. It just keeps getting better! Don’t miss the commitment and brilliance this experienced group serves. If you are a die hard fan of the show or just enjoy 80s/90s TV nostalgia, go quickly to roxysdowntown.com and make your reservation. Tuesdays - Saturdays until October 14th. Thursdays - Saturdays through November 4th. Doors at 6 PM, show at 8 PM, with additional Saturday matinees at 2 PM. See you there, pussycat!