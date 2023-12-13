Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Forum Theatre

If you have an affinity for elf culture, don’t be a cotton headed ninny muggins and miss Elf the Musical at The Forum Theatre, running through December 23rd. Endearing and twinkly, this show has everything on your holiday wish list, if smiling is your favorite.

The musical version of the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema film, with songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, and book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, of the story of Buddy the elf. Buddy crawls into Santa’s sack as a baby and is raised by North Pole elves. He believes himself to be an elf, even though he towers over everyone, and once he learns the truth, Buddy journeys to New York City to find his father. Walter is not expecting a surprise thirty year old son, and is resistant to believing his fantastic story, but with Buddy’s innocent, albeit hilariously ill timed, persistence, he makes new friends, family, and Christmas memories for all.

Zeke Thompson as Buddy the Elf is warm, vulnerable and goofy. He brings an animated but sensitive energy. Jovie, who Buddy is crushing on, played by Jasmine Hall, is genuine and delightful, and it’s enjoyable to watch Buddy win her over.

Right off the naughty list, Walter, a stark foil for Buddy, is played by Nathan Osterle. Wife Emily, played by Rhonda Brambley, is natural and elegant. Young son Michael, who takes to his big brother immediately, is played alternately by Oliver Andewrson or Thomas Bartkoski.

Other standouts are Megan Parsley as secretary Deb, who pulls double duty as choreographer for this rollicking experience, Michael Karraker, as the harried Macy’s Manager, and Alexander Ogburn, as Mr. Greenway, Walter’s demanding over-the-top boss.

The bubbly and engaging ensemble win us over scene after scene. A highlight is the bluesy Nobody Cares About Santa featuring several off-the-clock Santas enjoying Chinese food at the end of a taxing Christmas season. An absolute crowd pleaser. They all need hugs!

Kathryn Page Hauptman directs this stellar cast. Scenic Design by Ben Juhnke, who bedecks the stage in a dreamy storybook suggestion of New York City.

When you make your reservation, I do recommend sitting as close to center as possible. I was far stage right, and we were getting backs and missing moments from behind furniture. I moved as far center as I could at intermission, and it made all the difference.

A high energy, sparkly, story for all ages. Elf the Musical is brimming with holiday magic! December 7-23 at Forum Theatre, Thursday-Saturdays at 8 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM. Two matinees added on 12/16 & 12/23. Call (316) 618-0444 to make your reservation. There’s room for everyone on the nice list!