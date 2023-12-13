Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Forum Theatre

Elves love to sing songs!

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Previews: ELF at The Forum Theatre Photo 1 Previews: ELF at The Forum Theatre
Interview: Timmy Ong of THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER at Rattlestick Theater Photo 2 Interview: Timmy Ong of THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER at Rattlestick Theater
Review: CHANGING THE SHEETS at Origin Theatre Photo 3 Review: CHANGING THE SHEETS at Origin Theatre
Review: THE LAST LIFEBOAT at Guild Hall Players Photo 4 Review: THE LAST LIFEBOAT at Guild Hall Players

Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Forum Theatre

If you have an affinity for elf culture, don’t be a cotton headed ninny muggins and miss Elf the Musical at The Forum Theatre, running through December 23rd. Endearing and twinkly, this show has everything on your holiday wish list, if smiling is your favorite.

The musical version of the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema film, with songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, and book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, of the story of Buddy the elf.  Buddy crawls into Santa’s sack as a baby and is raised by North Pole elves. He believes himself to be an elf, even though he towers over everyone, and once he learns the truth, Buddy journeys to New York City to find his father. Walter is not expecting a surprise thirty year old son, and is resistant to believing his fantastic story, but with Buddy’s innocent, albeit hilariously ill timed, persistence, he makes new friends, family, and Christmas memories for all.

Zeke Thompson as Buddy the Elf is warm, vulnerable and goofy. He brings an animated but sensitive energy. Jovie, who Buddy is crushing on, played by Jasmine Hall, is genuine and delightful, and it’s enjoyable to watch Buddy win her over.

Right off the naughty list, Walter, a stark foil for Buddy, is played by Nathan Osterle. Wife Emily, played by Rhonda Brambley, is natural and elegant. Young son Michael, who takes to his big brother immediately, is played alternately by Oliver Andewrson or Thomas Bartkoski.

Other standouts are Megan Parsley as secretary Deb, who pulls double duty as choreographer for this rollicking experience, Michael Karraker, as the harried Macy’s Manager, and Alexander Ogburn, as Mr. Greenway, Walter’s demanding over-the-top boss.

The bubbly and engaging ensemble win us over scene after scene. A highlight is the bluesy Nobody Cares About Santa featuring several off-the-clock Santas enjoying Chinese food at the end of a taxing Christmas season. An absolute crowd pleaser. They all need hugs!

Kathryn Page Hauptman directs this stellar cast. Scenic Design by Ben Juhnke, who bedecks the stage in a dreamy storybook suggestion of New York City. 

When you make your reservation, I do recommend sitting as close to center as possible. I was far stage right, and we were getting backs and missing moments from behind furniture. I moved as far center as I could at intermission, and it made all the difference.

A high energy, sparkly, story for all ages. Elf the Musical is brimming with holiday magic! December 7-23 at Forum Theatre, Thursday-Saturdays at 8 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM. Two matinees added on 12/16 & 12/23.  Call (316) 618-0444 to make your reservation. There’s room for everyone on the nice list!


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Wichita

1
Previews: ELF at The Forum Theatre Photo
Previews: ELF at The Forum Theatre

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! A New Holiday Tradition at the Forum Theatre! Everyone’s favorite elf is back at the Forum Theatre December 7-23, to spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear in Elf the Musical!

2
Previews: ROXYS DOWNTOWN ANNOUNCES THEIR 2024-25 SEASON! at Roxys Downtown Photo
Previews: ROXY'S DOWNTOWN ANNOUNCES THEIR 2024-25 SEASON! at Roxy's Downtown

Roxy's Downtown Artistic Director Rick Bumgardner announced the highly anticipated 2024/25 season today, bringing cutting-edge theater to the heart of the country. Roxy’s has introduced audiences to innovative new works since 2014 and this season is no exception.

3
BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards December 5th Standings; RIDE THE CYCLONE Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards December 5th Standings; RIDE THE CYCLONE Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Review: CHANGING THE SHEETS at Origin Theatre Photo
Review: CHANGING THE SHEETS at Origin Theatre

CHANGING THE SHEETS makes its US debut at Origin Theatre’s 1st Irish Theatre Festival

From This Author - Susan Guntly

Susan Guntly has been involved with the performing arts in Kansas for most of her existence. From her first community center acting class, where she played a donut loving alien named Achoo, to produci... Susan Guntly">(read more about this author)

Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Forum TheatreReview: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Forum Theatre
Review: THE LAST LIFEBOAT at Guild Hall PlayersReview: THE LAST LIFEBOAT at Guild Hall Players
Review: ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Crown Arts CollaborativeReview: ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Crown Arts Collaborative
Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxy's DowntownReview: THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxy's Downtown

Videos

THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Video
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Video
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer Video
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer
View all Videos

Wichita SHOWS
Dead Man's Cell Phone in Wichita Dead Man's Cell Phone
Theatre Lawrence (1/19-1/28)
The Odd Couple: Female Version in Wichita The Odd Couple: Female Version
Theatre Salina (1/05-1/21)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Wichita Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (1/26-1/28)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Wichita On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (3/15-3/17)
Sense and Sensibility in Wichita Sense and Sensibility
Theatre Salina (4/05-4/21)
Every Christmas Story Ever Told: And Then Some! in Wichita Every Christmas Story Ever Told: And Then Some!
Depot Theater (12/01-12/17)
A Christmas Story (the musical) in Wichita A Christmas Story (the musical)
Theatre Lawrence (12/01-12/17)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Wichita Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (4/19-4/21)
THE PROM: The Musical in Wichita THE PROM: The Musical
Theatre Salina (6/07-6/23)
CLUE: The Musical in Wichita CLUE: The Musical
Theatre Salina (2/02-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You