Review: ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO AND GLORIA ESTEFAN at Century II Concert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Imagine waiting to see a living legend in concert. Anticipation builds, the lights dim, and then you hear the familiar and timeless beginnings of “The Rhythm is Going to Get You,” and you absolutely want to get up and dance! Starting strong, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, gives a story of love, family bonds, iconic pop hits, classic love songs and beloved latin beats! With book by Alexander Dinelaris, and music by Gloria and Emilio Estefan and The Miami Sound Machine, it’s a dance party with a backstory!

Growing up in the Little Havana part of Miami and coming of age during the Vietnam War, “Glorita” plays guitar and sings to entertain the community around her. Living in a multi-generational home, and helping her mother, also Gloria, to care for her wheelchair bound father, and her younger sister Rebecca, she studies psychology at Miami University. Considering herself to be quite shy and seemingly happy to keep her love of music a hobby, grandmother Consuelo introduces her to the leader of local band The Miami Latin Boys, a man named Emilio. He invites her to come to a practice. Family in tow for emotional support, she plays and sings for the band, and thus the band is renamed Miami Sound Machine, and their lives begin to evolve. Following them through struggles to get radio play, triumphs like visiting The White House, to a life threatening bus crash in upstate New York, On Your Feet! is a highlight, and low-light reel, of the famous couple’s life and times intertwined with all your favorite hits like “Conga,” “Anything for You,” and “Don’t Wanna Lose You.”

Actress Gaby Albo, who plays Gloria is exceptional. Nimbly moving between the decades, a powerful singer, a fluid dancer, and embodies a post surgery Gloria fighting for her old self again. Whether she became a psychologist or a pop icon, she would have been the hardest worker, the most loyal and loving daughter/sister/granddaughter, and exceptional at whatever she put her mind to. Albo gives us a wholesome, dedicated pop star, and an inspiring role model.

Emilio, played by Samuel Garnica, is a wonderful blend of masculinity, loyalty, pride, shrewd business skills, and pursuit of the American Dream. Ultimately, a family man, he has an ear for music, a passion for his community and ambition that drives them all the way to the top. Artfully dropping comedy in between sensitivity, Garnica gives a completely refreshing character and performance.

Grandma Consuelo, played by Adela Romero, is warm and steels our hearts right from the beginning. She lovingly pushes Gloria to pursue her love and talent for music, maybe with a bit of guilt of how it worked out for her own daughter, but always supportive. She brings an elegant sage energy to the lively story.

Mother Gloria, played by Kristen Tarrago, is put together, well spoken and wearing the pants in the family. The captain of the family ship, she’s tough on her girls, but we never doubt it comes from a place of love, and life experience. We learn of her personal sacrifices, and time travel to a Havana night club moment where she sparkles. Proud of her when she comes to her daughter’s side, ready to squash resentments, and help her back to health and ability. A multidimensional role and performance!

Under the direction and choreography of Luis Salgado, the agile ensemble brings it all together. Energizing to see this fiercely talented, and diverse ensemble with the opportunity to share their unique gifts with the world. they are humorous, thoughtful, with fiery dancing and gorgeous singing. Impressive!

On Your Feet! is a visual treat thanks to Clifton Chadick’s scene design, Ryan J. O’ Gara’s lighting design, and projection design by Patrick W. Lord. Gorgeous pastels harkening to sunny Miami, and arena lighting affects to push the live concert experience. Maneuvering from a Little Havana family apartment, to a New York City music management suite, or a Las Vegas show. Costumes are on point by Jeannette Christensen. I was delighted to see how many of Gloria’s famous looks, leggings and oversized sweaters, leather pants, shoulder pads and generous fringe were recreated to conjure the real deal music legend in front of our eyes. Copious eighties hair on point by Bobbie Zlotnik!

A story we need told in this particular way, with this level of understanding, On Your Feet! is invigorating. The American Dream shared by those who are living it. Tenacity, clear values, and the willingness to make sacrifices for what you want. On Your Feet! was as Century II Concert Hall on March 15-17, 2024.

Find out more at onyourfeetmusical.com.

Let the music move your feet!