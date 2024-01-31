Review: COME FROM AWAY at Century II Concert Hall

A Tuesday morning in September, a transatlantic flight from Paris to Dallas is unexpectedly rerouted, and the passengers aren’t told where they are landing. Parked on the tarmac for hours, the mini liquor bottles are exhausted, all the in-flight films are watched, and passengers are itchy to breathe fresh air, stretch their legs, and to know, what is going on?

Come From Away, written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is a Tony Award winning musical, and the longest running Canadian musical in Broadway history. A stew of shared and individual accounts from Gander, Newfoundland between September 11th and September 14th, 2001, where 38 commercial aircraft flying 6,700 people (and 19 animals) were diverted to as U.S. airspace was closed following the historic attacks. Doubling the population of the remote town, the people of Gander pool resources, and stretch their community to greet the bewildered travelers with gracious hospitality.

This random collection of humans from around the world must coexist and grapple with what is happening back in the U.S., and face to face. Passenger Hannah waits by the phone for her son, a New York firefighter, to call, and a local, Beulah, comforts her. Ali, an Egyptian chef, struggles to find a space for dawn prayer where he isn’t making those around him anxious in their unkind associations, and he’s shown to a quiet, private place. Bob, a jaded city dweller, learns surprisingly not only can he trust those around him, but they trust him too, as the mayor of neighboring town takes him as a guest in his home. Lives are changed over these few days. Relationships begin and end.

Brimming with theatre magic, the ingenuity and purity with which this story is told is mesmerizing. In beautiful simplicity, twelve wooden chairs serve as the main fluid element of the set creating the inside of an airplane, bar, bus, or school, all smoothly weaved around by the cast. Never a moment of downtime, it goes full throttle from rousing beginning to heartfelt conclusion. Flowing and energetic, it does not stop. Literally, there is no intermission, which is important to note before entering the theatre.

The impressive and inclusive ensemble cast each play a named character and deftly transform into several “others.” A flurry of personalities, each actor is dynamic and combined they create a powerhouse team : Kathleen Cameron, Danny Arnold, Addison Garner, Hannah Kato, Jason Tyler Smith, Andrew Hendrick, Shawn W. Smith, Stanton Morales, Trey DeLuna, Candace Alyssa Rhodes, Kristin Litzenberg and Molly Samson, are the relentless, versatile and outstanding cast of multitudes for this important and entertaining narrative.

The live band cements Come From Away harmoniously, with a fun collection of regionally distinct instruments and sounds including : a harmonium, bouzouki, and a bodhran. They bring it! Much appreciation to Musical Director Harry Collins, Logan Mitchell, Giola Dedicks, Azana Hightower, McKinley Foster, Isaiah Smith, Spencer Inch and Brandon Wong.

You have empathized with the passengers of the downed planes, and mourned the poor souls of the fallen towers, but those stranded for days on end, nor those who graciously received them in Gander, Newfoundland, have had a moment, and Come From Away satisfies this need. Celebrate, laugh, get goosebumps, and experience theatrical catharsis with this exceptional show. A gathering of talent on stage to leave you in awe. 12 actors, 8 musicians, a delightful array of hand props, and one epic musical! All around, best kind!

Come From Away was performed at Centruy II Concert Hall in Wichita, KS from January 26-28, 2024. Check the website for North Amercian tour dates at a theatre near you! Click Here