Review: COME FROM AWAY at Century II Concert Hall

On Tour in 2024

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards
THE FULL MONTY Comes to the Forum Theatre Next Month Photo 4 THE FULL MONTY Comes to the Forum Theatre Next Month

Review: COME FROM AWAY at Century II Concert Hall

A Tuesday morning in September, a transatlantic flight from Paris to Dallas is unexpectedly rerouted, and the passengers aren’t told where they are landing. Parked on the tarmac for hours, the mini liquor bottles are exhausted, all the in-flight films are watched, and passengers are itchy to breathe fresh air, stretch their legs, and to know, what is going on?

  Come From Away, written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is a Tony Award winning musical, and the longest running Canadian musical in Broadway history. A stew of shared and individual accounts from Gander, Newfoundland between September 11th and September 14th, 2001, where 38 commercial aircraft flying 6,700 people (and 19 animals) were diverted to as U.S. airspace was closed following the historic attacks. Doubling the population of the remote town, the people of Gander pool resources, and stretch their community to greet the bewildered travelers with gracious hospitality.

  This random collection of humans from around the world must coexist and grapple with what is happening back in the U.S., and face to face. Passenger Hannah waits by the phone for her son, a New York firefighter, to call, and a local, Beulah, comforts her. Ali, an Egyptian chef, struggles to find a space for dawn prayer where he isn’t making those around him anxious in their unkind associations, and he’s shown to a quiet, private place.  Bob, a jaded city dweller, learns surprisingly not only can he trust those around him, but they trust him too, as the mayor of neighboring town takes him as a guest in his home. Lives are changed over these few days. Relationships begin and end.

   Brimming with theatre magic, the ingenuity and purity with which this story is told is mesmerizing.  In beautiful simplicity, twelve wooden chairs serve as the main fluid element of the set creating the inside of an airplane, bar, bus, or school, all smoothly weaved around by the cast.  Never a moment of downtime, it goes full throttle from rousing beginning to heartfelt conclusion. Flowing and energetic, it does not stop. Literally, there is no intermission, which is important to note before entering the theatre.

  The impressive and inclusive ensemble cast each play a named character and deftly transform into several “others.”  A flurry of personalities, each actor is dynamic and combined they create a powerhouse team : Kathleen Cameron, Danny Arnold, Addison Garner, Hannah Kato, Jason Tyler Smith, Andrew Hendrick, Shawn W. Smith, Stanton Morales, Trey DeLuna, Candace Alyssa Rhodes, Kristin Litzenberg and Molly Samson, are the relentless, versatile and outstanding cast of multitudes for this important and entertaining narrative.

  The live band cements Come From Away harmoniously, with a fun collection of regionally distinct instruments and sounds including : a harmonium, bouzouki, and a bodhran. They bring it! Much appreciation to Musical Director Harry Collins, Logan Mitchell, Giola Dedicks, Azana Hightower, McKinley Foster, Isaiah Smith, Spencer Inch and Brandon Wong.

  You have empathized with the passengers of the downed planes, and mourned the poor souls of the fallen towers, but those stranded for days on end, nor those who graciously received them in Gander, Newfoundland, have had a moment, and Come From Away satisfies this need. Celebrate, laugh, get goosebumps, and experience theatrical catharsis with this exceptional show. A gathering of talent on stage to leave you in awe. 12 actors, 8 musicians, a delightful array of hand props, and one epic musical! All around, best kind!

  Come From Away was performed at Centruy II Concert Hall in Wichita, KS from January 26-28, 2024. Check the website for North Amercian tour dates at a theatre near you! Click Here

  

   




RELATED STORIES - Wichita

1
DONT ROCK THE JUKEBOX Comes to the Forum Theatre in March Photo
DON'T ROCK THE JUKEBOX Comes to the Forum Theatre in March

Don’t Rock the Jukebox: A Boot Scootin’ Boogie Back to the Future…The 1990’s Country comes to the Forum Theatre in March. Performances are on March 23 at 8pm, and March 24 at 2pm and 7pm.

2
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards!  See who was selected audience favorite in Wichita! winners include MT Wichita, Roxy's Downtown, and more!

3
THE FULL MONTY Comes to the Forum Theatre Next Month Photo
THE FULL MONTY Comes to the Forum Theatre Next Month

The Full Monty comes to the Forum Theatre next month. Performances run February 22 – March 10.

4
DONT ROCK THE JUKEBOX Comes to the Forum Theatre in March Photo
DON'T ROCK THE JUKEBOX Comes to the Forum Theatre in March

Don’t Rock the Jukebox: A Boot Scootin’ Boogie Back to the Future…The 1990’s Country comes to the Forum Theatre in March. The performances will take place on March 23 at 8pm and 24 at 2pm. Learn more about the show here!

From This Author - Susan Guntly

Susan Guntly has been involved with the performing arts in Kansas for most of her existence. From her first community center acting class, where she played a donut loving alien named Achoo, to produci... (read more about this author)

Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Forum TheatreReview: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Forum Theatre
Review: THE LAST LIFEBOAT at Guild Hall PlayersReview: THE LAST LIFEBOAT at Guild Hall Players
Review: ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Crown Arts CollaborativeReview: ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Crown Arts Collaborative
Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxy's DowntownReview: THE GOLDEN GIRLS : A PARODY at Roxy's Downtown

Videos

Ariana DeBose Remembers Chita Rivera: 'Because She Was, I Am' Video
Ariana DeBose Remembers Chita Rivera: 'Because She Was, I Am'
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns Video
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera Video
Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera
View all Videos

Wichita SHOWS
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in Wichita Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
McCain Auditorium (2/18-2/18)
Oliver in Wichita Oliver
Family Community Theater (2/15-2/18)
THE PROM: The Musical in Wichita THE PROM: The Musical
Theatre Salina (6/07-6/23)
Mean Girls in Wichita Mean Girls
Century II Concert Hall (4/19-4/21)
CLUE: The Musical in Wichita CLUE: The Musical
Theatre Salina (2/02-2/18)
Sense and Sensibility in Wichita Sense and Sensibility
Theatre Salina (4/05-4/21)
On Your Feet in Wichita On Your Feet
Century II Concert Hall (3/15-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You