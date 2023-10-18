Review: ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Crown Arts Collaborative

It was the early 90s, I was fourteen, and a much older cousin made me a long play dubbed cassette of the soundtrack for Rocky Horror Picture Show. I memorized the lyrics, and rented a VHS from Blockbuster to show my friends. It became one of my favorite shows. If you are also a bit mad for Rocky Horror, or if you are a “virgin” searching for an immersive theatrical experience, I know Crown Arts Collaborative’s 2023 version, running until October 29th, will assist in scratching that itch.

I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey. A newly engaged, and terribly vanilla, couple finds themselves stranded with a flat tire on a stormy night. The only sign of civilization is a nearby castle. Their host, a mad scientist transvestite from Transylvania, is performing a scientific achievement! Their journey takes many unexpected twists, warps and trysts, and leaves them irrevocably changed.

Director/Choreographer Madi White serves this classic show with nothing stale. A satisfying homage to the much beloved 1975 film without feeling parodied or copied, but familiar enough to give me all the nostalgic feels. She’s assembled a stellar cast. Hilarious, sexy and deranged. Everything is visually captivating and the vibes hit.

Daniel Gonzalez as Dr. Frank N. Furter is poised, posh and bratty. A statuesque presence, he captures the essence of the iconic character without doing an impression; enjoyable and beguiling.

Jaslyn Alexander as the Narrator is refreshing. Smashing the fourth wall, improvising, and is far more relatable than most of the characters. An audience favorite!

Julia Faust as Janet delivers. A bit naive, incredibly funny, yet alluring, she brings what we need, damnit!

We’re engaged with Ryan Schafer as Brad giving all the sincerity, awkward bravado and nerdiness we require.

Matt Hale is much cooler than the original film’s Riff Raff, better dancer, and more rocking stage presence. A powerful singer.

Briley Meek as Magenta is bawdy, unrestrained and distinctive. She delights as The Lips, embodied. Perfect bookend!

Dex O’Neal as Columbia gives a charming rendition of the beloved character. Outspoken and playful.

Brett McGlothern as Rocky is innocent, exposed and adventurous. A great contrasting personality for the rest.

Levon Mathis as Eddie/Dr.Scott is a clever way to double up on the uncle/nephew roles. His Eddie has strong rock and roll energy!

The chorus of “Phantoms,” which included Caitlyn Fox, Sierra Myers, Jo Smith, Braden Sweet and Nick Wetta, is creatively employed, full of humor, and effervescence.

Gwyn Birk’s costumes are on point for this screwy, sexy show! Frank’s ensembles are stunning and he works them. I especially love the take on Magenta being a bit more The Bride and bit less of the maid. Which brings me to the wigs! Dex O’Neal created so much amazing hair. Lots of dramatic gray streaks, punk colored swatches, and voluminous heights. Arthur Reese’s lighting is moody and transportative.

What a great band! Always the unsung heroes in a venue where they are hidden. Big applause for Dacia Brown (music director), Jordan Bollig (bass), Luc Brust (drums), David Sewell (guitar). I hope the band has as much fun as the audience does.

I didn’t grow up in a time or place where midnight showings were a thing, but couldn’t fathom a production of Rocky Horror without audience interaction. It’s part of it! As I sit in front of a fully rehearsed professional cast, and live band, call me fuddy-duddy, but I want to hear them. I find the repetitiveness of the audience callbacks more savage than liberating at times. I know this isn’t going to be a popular opinion, and there is likely no stopping it. I'm wondering what the actors think?

If you have somehow missed the provocatively chaotic release that is Rocky Horror Picture Show, it’s time to give yourself over to the absolute pleasure of it. Aliens, transvestites, a mad scientist, and the Queen’s English, and that’s just one character! Don’t dream it, be it. Wear something black with a lingerie feel. Consider a bold shade of lipstick for the occasion. Leave your inner prude at home, suspend disbelief, and come ready to pop out of your seat and do The Time Warp… again!

Weekends through October 29th at Crown Arts Collaborative in Wichita, KS. Friday and Saturday shows at 8:00 PM. Sundays at 2:00 PM. Doors open 90 minutes before curtain for dinner by Magnolia Cafe. A special late night showing on the 28th at 11:30 PM. See crownuptown.com for more information and to make a reservation. Pretty groovy!