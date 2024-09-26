Review: DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Roxy's Downtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As a kid, I remember watching the old classic horror movies of Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff with my dad. I was always fascinated with the Dracula movies and was elated when Roxy’s announced their production of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS for this season. Seeing the show on opening night was fang-tastic!

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors is a Bram-new comedy that Wichita audiences can really sink their teeth into. Mix a dosage of Rocky Horror, a generous helping of Mel Brooks and a splash of Monty Python and the results are an evening of hilarity. This 90-minute non-stop regional premiere is charged with witty and clever wordplay and pop-culture references with fast paced changes and laugh out-loud reimagining of the traditional classic story, perfect for audiences of all blood types. Even Audrey II makes a brief appearance!

Director Rick Bumgardner brought together five of Wichita’s finest performers to complete this ensemble show. Actors Nick Albrecht, Cadence LeBoeuf, Madison Laughlin, and Megan Parsley play a multitude of characters with Zeke Thompson as the title character. Parsley’s split-second costume changes into Renfield and Dr. Westfeldt are especially fun to watch as she never misses a beat. Albrecht’s comedic timing is top-notch in his portrayal of Mina and Dr. Jean van Helsing. LeBoeuf plays the timid Jonathan Harker but really shines in Harker’s transformed character once bitten. Laughlin never fails to make the audience laugh with her Lucy and Kitty characters.

Zeke Thompson plays the sultry and seductive vampire complete with fangs, black leather pants, and a blood red flowing cape. As Dracula, Thompson is hilarious yet sexy. He’s the first blonde Dracula I’ve ever seen, and I liked it! Last night’s audiences wolf-whistled, giggled, and clapped at Thompson’s antics.

Chadwick Armstrong and Gwyn Birk’s costumes are well done, especially Mina’s beautifully constructed dress. Big kudos to set designer J Branson who transformed the Hunchback set into the Dracula set…. it’s amazing and works well! Jason Huffman’s brilliant sound design matches the comedic level of the actors, and Arthur Reese’s lighting design brings on the Transylvanian eeriness entirely.

Bumgardner shared that he looked at the Dracula script and knew it was a good fit for Roxy’s, but couldn’t get the rights to the show due to its over-extended run on Off-Broadway. Knowing that the Off-Broadway production was closing on January 7 of this year, luckily for us, Bumgardner was able to secure the rights on the next day.

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS runs through October 12. Call 316-265-4400 for tickets.

Bumgardner announced the long-awaited season closing show will be URINETOWN to be performed June 2025.

Photo credit: Jacob Workentine

