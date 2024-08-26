Review: BEAUTIFUL : THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Music Theatre Wichita

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theatre Wichita brings their “Year of the Woman” to a close with a Beautiful tribute to singer, songwriter, musician, and American Icon, Carole King. One of the lovely elements of this salute, is it shines the spotlight not only on the prolific legend, and writer of a surprising number of songs you likely don’t attribute to her, like “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” made famous by the Monkees, but also on several of King’s songwriter contemporaries, and the charismatic artists that brought these songs to us.

Beautiful : The Carole King Musical with book by Douglas McGrath, is a jukebox biography showing us her life before she became a household name, and up to becoming a solo recording artist. From precocious teen begging her mom to allow her to go to Times Square to play her latest song for famed musical producer Don Kirshner, to her celebrated performance at Carnegie Hall in 1971. A highlight reel of triumphs and defining moments scored by much loved pop hits from a generation.

Although her first recorded song was written alone, Carole meets eccentric and forward Gerry at Queen’s College, and they quickly fall for each other and form a songwriting partnership, she writes the music, and he the lyrics. After success with songs like “Some Kind of Wonderful” sung by The Drifters, and “Take Good Care of My Baby” made famous by Bobby Vee. Across the hall, their friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, share in a friendly competition to write number one hits. Between the two couples they write such bangers as “The Loco-Motion” made famous by Little Eva, and “On Broadway” sung by George Benson. Supportive and driven, they develop into close friends.

Gerry isn’t quite settled with his life as a successful lyricist, husband and father, and gets curious about exploring new possibilities. Carole attempts to accommodate his restlessness, and emotional outbursts, but over time the couple finds separate ways. Carole begins to write her own lyrics, and when she can’t find the right singer to record them, she sees the perfect answer staring back from the mirror, and her career as a performing artist is born.

Director/Choreographer Deidre Goodwin, brings first hand experience having previously directed and choreographed Beautiful, plus Broadway, film and TV credits. The characters are earthy and relatable, each brought forward and treated with sensitivity and respect. The choreography feels fresh even when drawing on eras past. Expertly guided, the cast of Beautiful sounds exceptional, makes everything they do look easy, and it feels like they are having so much fun!

Devon Perry delivers great story and song, and brings us a Carole King that shines with altruism, insight and endless creativity. She’s a powerhouse singer and rocks King’s soulful tunes. Embodying this role a number of times before, we are benefiting from the time Perry has spent in these shoes. Spanning King’s life from sixteen to late twenties, she shows a transformation from vibrant girl, to new mom and wife, to young professional, and beyond. Her Carole is natural, multi-dimensional, and empathetic. A joy to experience!

Bronson Norris Murphy bravely brings us Gerry Goffin, Carole’s complex first husband, father to her children, and her co-creator for several number one hits. A rebel intellectual, he shows up as provider as they work to get their music career off the ground, but Gerry is unsettled, unpredictable and emotional. A passionate performance of a complicated individual.

Sarah Ellis as Cynthia Weil, famed lyricist known for “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” sung by the Righteous Brothers, is perfectly original! Outspoken, witty, and stylish, we can’t help but fall in love with her candor and savior faire. She meets and begins writing music with Barry Mann, a hypochondriac playboy working down the hall from Carole and Gerry, who wrote and recorded “Who Put the Bomp,” played by David R. Gordon. Weil and Mann are a power couple : funny, tender, and soigné. A wonderful element in this story!

We love to see hometown talent on stage at MTW! Enter the illustrious pair, Karen L. Robu and Timothy W. Robu. Karen is Carole’s mom, Genie, a teacher, and we sense the mother/daughter relationship could be challenging, but we see her mother’s positive influences too; independence, work ethic, and exposure to the arts. As Don Kirshner, Timothy brings in the older guard, business savvy, and able to give kids opportunities as long as they deliver. And by deliver, he means number one hits! Very funny and a great foil for the naive exuberance of Carole, although he’s not all shrewd business sense, but a friend and mentor over the years.

The ensemble is electric, and there is not a moment of lull in the entire polished production. Highlights include The Shirelles, which are Aria Evans, Rayna J., Indya Lincicome, and Alanna Porter, that bring us the most elegant version of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” I have ever experienced. We also have The Drifters brought to us by Marcus Byers, Jr., Jaden Kindle, Jonah Taylor, and Evan Vaughan that give a cool, sexy edition of “On Broadway.” An unexpected treat of this show, is to see different versions of the same song done by varying artists and approaches.

In this archival romp over decades, Costume Coordinator Emily Hunsucker has curated a wonderful collection of drool worthy costumes. Carole’s blue floral maxi Carnegie Hall dress feels like it was borrowed from the icon’s closet. Cynthia’s wardrobe is giving envy in every scene, including a black and red color blocked tailored dress, and a fitted tangerine orange sleeveless jumpsuit in that 1960s New York vibe. The Shirelle’s are equally dazzling, literally, in their stunning powder pink sequined gowns. The men are tailored and layered in leather jackets and warm textured cardigans, and the suits are slim, fitted and classic. Gravity defying beehive wigs bring authenticity and attention to detail from hair and makeup designer Joshua Harris.

The uncomplicated set by J Branson keeps it simple by showcasing the people. Scaffolding and rolling staircases provide levels and simple furniture pieces bring us into an office, studio or night club. A backdrop of lighted rectangles from Lighting Designer Michael Cole enhanced the moods and venues throughout. From cozy to flashy, it was an aesthetic way to enhance the scene without busying the stage, keeping the feeling of flow and effortlessness throughout.

Beautiful is a journey into the unbelievable young adulthood of Carole King, and her amazing success as a songwriter that is largely unknown to even most music lovers. The audience was tapping toes and singing along under their breaths to the familiar tunes. Beautiful is an homage to one of the first female singer-songwriters, decades of American pop music, the evolution of artists in their creative, and personal lives. It’s seamless, insightful, and captivating!

MTW’s Beautiful : The Carole King Musical was August 21-25th, 2024 at Century II Concert Hall. To learn of their upcoming events, and 2025 summer season visit mtwichita.org.

