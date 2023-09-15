Previews: THE GOLDEN GIRLS, A PARODY at Roxy's Downtown

Runs September 15 thru November 4, 2023

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Roxy's Downtown is pleased to announce the highly anticipated return of The Golden Girls, A Parody, back for its 7th season. Directed by Tom Frye, the beloved production promises uproarious laughter, heartfelt moments, and a nostalgic journey that pays tribute to the original television series.

"We are excited to bring The Golden Girls, A Parody back to our stage for its seventh installment," said Rick Bumgardner, Artistic Director of Roxy's Downtown. “This group of talented actors continues to bring a fresh and exciting twist to the cherished characters we all know and love. We can’t wait for audiences to experience an evening of non-stop laughter and heartwarming moments.”

The Golden Girls, A Parody stars Tom Frye as “Sophia,” Scott Noah as “Blanche,” Kyle Vespestad as “Rose,” and Monte Wheeler as “Dorothy.” The cast also includes Christine Tasheff, Jeff Frye, and John Keckeisen.

The creative team for The Golden Girls, A Parody includes: Tom Frye, (Director), Christine Tasheff (Costume Design), Porter Jones (Production Stage Manager/Sound Design), Lyle Valentine (Master Carpenter), and Tracy Tuttle (Videographer).

Don't miss your chance to be part of this sensational production that celebrates friendship, humor, and the enduring spirit of "The Golden Girls.”

The Golden Girls, A Parody plays Thursday through Sunday evenings at 8:00PM with Saturday matinees at 2:00PM.

Performances begin on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Roxy’s Downtown (412, 2 E Douglas Ave #1, Wichita, KS 6720). This is a limited engagement through Saturday, November 4, 2023. All tickets to Roxy’s productions are $40, including tax and a $1.35 ticket fee.

All tickets for The Golden Girls, A Parody are $40 general admission tickets and are available by calling 316-265-4400 or online at roxysdowntown.com. For groups of 10 or more please call 316-265-4400 or email box-office@roxysdowntown.com.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community.

www.roxysdowntown.com

Follow Roxy’s Downtown on Instagram and Facebook.




