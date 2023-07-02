Previews: RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY at Music Theatre Wichita at Botanica

Red, White, and Broadway is coming to Botanica and runs from July 1 to July 4th! It’s a new version of the patriotic musical review created by Artistic Director Brian J. Marcum that features singers Injoy Fountain, Daniel Gonzalez, Jennifer Marcum, Angelica McRae Breathett, and Rob Moye III, along MTW Resident Ensemble. There will also be an appearance from the Rising Stars Youth Ensemble! The show will not only feature traditional favorites like The Star Spangled Banner and You’re a Grand Old Flag, but will also include some modern material, taking the audience on a journey from the past to the present.

Red, White, and Broadway is directed and choreographed by Brian J. Marcum, with Musical Direction by Thomas W. Douglas. Scenic Designer is Jordan Slusher, Ben Juhnke is Lighting Designer, and David Muehl is Sound Designer. Costume Designer/Coordinator is Jacob Locke, and Hair & Makeup Design is by Joshua Harris.

Red, White, and Broadway runs 2 hours 30 minutes and is rated G for General Audiences. Performances are July 1-4 at 8pm, and a matinee on July 4 at 11am. For questions and tickets, please call the box office at 316-265-3107. All patrons must be 5 and older.There will be a fireworks display after the July 2nd, 3rd, & 4th evening performances.

If you want to upgrade your experience, you can join as a VIP, with dinner, drinks, and premium parking included when you upgrade for $100 per person.

Botanica’s gates open 2 hours prior to showtime for each performance, and chairs will be provided for season ticket holders and single ticket holders. You only need to bring a chair if you have been directly contacted and instructed to do so. Coolers with snacks and drinks are welcome, but outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted. Shaken or Stirred Bartending will be serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at all performances. The Popcorner will be on-site July 2nd and 3rd selling their full range of products including flavored popcorn like Patriot Pop and signature flavors like Kettle Corn, and gourmet buttered. The Rising Stars Youth Ensemble will also have a concessions stand selling hot dogs, snow cones, Popcorner popcorn, and bottled water. All sales from the Rising Stars Youth Ensemble concessions stand benefit the education program.