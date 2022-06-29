Previews: EVERYBODY LOVES OPAL at Kechi Playhouse

Kechi Playhouse is happy to announce the second production of their 40th year: Everybody Loves Opal by John Patrick, July 8-31.

Opal Kronkie, a middle-aged recluse, lives in a tumbledown mansion at the edge of the municipal dump. The general disarray of her establishment is aggravated by the fact that Opal collects things-anything that can be toted home in her little red wagon. Into her rather strange world comes Gloria, Bradford and Solomon, three purveyors of bogus perfume on the lam from the authorities. Opal's menage is the perfect hideout-and Opal, herself, might be the remedy for their shattered finances. They decide that what she needs is plenty of insurance, a rapid demise, and three beneficiaries named Gloria, Bradford and Solomon.

This production stars our own Misty Maynard in the titular role. It also features the talents of Jered Becker, Amanda Dahna, Mike Shryock, Dalton Jay Nelson, and Ben Smith, with our beloved theater cat, Newman, playing the role of Mr. Tanner. The show is directed by Misty Maynard.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Sunday matinees starting at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 Friday and Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Call for reservations 316-744-2152. Kechi Playhouse is located at 100 E Kechi Rd.