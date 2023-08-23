Previews: DREAMGIRLS at Crown Uptown

Runs August 25 to September 10, 2023

By: Aug. 23, 2023

The Crown Arts Collaborative (CAC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization, kicks off its 2023 season with the powerful musical "Dreamgirls," set to grace the stage at the historic Crown Uptown Theatre. This captivating show promises to transport audiences into the heart of the entertainment industry's golden age, with performances running on weekends from August 25 to September 10, with Friday and Saturday showtimes at 8:00 PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.

"Dreamgirls" is a riveting musical that weaves together the story of ambition, friendship, and the pursuit of stardom. The narrative follows the journey of a young female singing trio, "The Dreamettes," as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of the music industry during the 1960s and 1970s.

The production boasts a stellar cast, with Jaslyn Alexander taking on the role of the powerful Effie White, Koko Blanton as the alluring Deena Jones, and Courtney Price-Dukes as the enchanting Lorrell Robinson. The performance also features an array of talented individuals including Brīshjuñ Ðari, Lorenz Looney, Levon Mathis, Sophia Hillman, Lamonterious Jones, Jonathan Banks, Philip Hanson, Chris Louks, Ezekiel McGhee, Clayton Reitz, Jeremiah Roberts, Emerson Ross, Nick Wetta, Dominique Bartholomew, Joyce Davis, Krystal Jordan, Charity Lutembeka, Aviance Maria, Crosbie Moody, Sarah Pressnell, and Khaliyah Registe.

Under the direction and choreography of Sheldon Mba, and with assistance from Gretchen Otter, this production promises to be a visual and auditory feast. Dr. Rayvon Moore will lead the musical direction, while a dedicated creative team comprising Tamara Gagne, Gwyn Birk, Devyn Fields, Kirk Longhofer, Taryn Northcutt, and Preston Hunt will bring the vibrant world of "Dreamgirls" to life.

The live music accompaniment is led by an extraordinary band consisting of Jordan Bollig on bass, Nate Boone on trumpet, Dacia Brown on keys, Matt Koehn on saxophone, David Sewell on guitar, and Lukas Weber on drums.

Tickets for "Dreamgirls" are available for dinner and show or show-only options, with prices ranging from $30 to $50. Special discounts are available for seniors, military personnel, and students. Doors open 90 minutes before each show. To secure your spot, tickets can be purchased online at crown-arts.org or by contacting the Crown Uptown box office at 316-612-7696.

For those with dinner and show tickets, catering will be provided by College Hill Deli, adding an extra touch of flavor to your theatrical evening. The menu consists of Swedish meatballs and chicken kabob over rice, fattoush salad, and dinner rolls as well as a vegetarian pasta dish upon request.

The Kansas African American Museum is  the non-profit partner for this spectacular production. Moreover, Crown Arts Collaborative (CAC) is extending its philanthropic efforts by accepting donations during the production. With a track record of raising over $10,000 for local non-profits in the past year, these donations will further empower CAC to continue its invaluable charitable work.

For further information, kindly reach out to Max Wilson, Executive Director of the CAC, at 316-202-5279 or via email at crownartscollaborative@gmail.com.

About the Crown Arts Collaborative
Crown Arts Collaborative’s is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization presenting theatre and art through collaborative partnerships with visual artists, local nonprofits, and local restaurateurs. Our mission is to ignite and encourage artistic expansion, and contribute to the cultural, social, and economic vitality of the Wichita community, by providing innovative entertainment experiences through diverse, artistic mediums. CAC 2022 partners included: Crown Uptown Theatre, Harvester Arts, The Tallgrass Film Association, Hunter Health Clinic, Positive Directions, CASA of Sedgwick County, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, College Hill Deli, When Pigs Fly, The Flying Pig, and more.



