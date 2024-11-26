Nicolle Galyon to Host Fundraiser Concert at Kansas' Fox Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon presents Nicolle Galyon & Friends, a fundraiser concert benefiting the firstborn fund on January 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Just outside of Galyon's hometown of Sterling, Kansas, the special evening will take place at the historic Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, Kansas. The writers' round consists of heavy hitters and rising stars, including Rodney Clawson, Will Bundy, Lauren Watkins and RaeLynn, in addition to Galyon. The firstborn fund has been established as a way for Galyon and others to give back to families in a community that inspires creativity and always celebrates their own. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Joining Galyon at the Fox Theatre on Jan. 18 includes her husband and mega hit songwriter Rodney Clawson, who has notched nearly 30 No.1s with songs recorded by George Strait, Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney. Will Bundy also joins the lineup, bringing notable cuts including “Half Of Me” by Thomas Rhett and Riley Green, “Brown Eyes Baby” by Keith Urban and “Country Boys Dream Girl” by Ella Langley. Bundy is fresh off of a win at last week's 2024 CMA Awards for producing the Musical Event of the Year: Ella Langley and Riley Green's smash hit, “you look like you love me.” Big Loud / Songs & Daughters artist Lauren Watkins will perform fan favorites from her full-length debut album The Heartbroken Record. Watkins is cutting her teeth on the road with the likes of Morgan Wallen, Corey Kent and 2025 dates with Zach Top. Rounding out the lineup is 2x ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee RaeLynn. RaeLynn continues to make her mark, earning both GOLD and PLATINUM singles while amassing over one billion career streams. As one of Nashville's most beloved voices, RaeLynn will bring her star power to the Fox Theatre stage.

Across her 20-year career, Galyon has penned 10 No. 1 hits including Miranda Lambert's ACM Award-winning “Automatic” and Dan + Shay's multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning song “Tequila.” Last October, Galyon released her six-song EP second wife, offering a whole new perspective into her life as a wife after making a career writing about her hometown, heartbreak and strength. Prior to second wife, Galyon released her “candid and vulnerable” (Forbes) artist debut, firstborn. As one of Nashville's most successful multi-faceted creatives, Galyon founded the female-focused label and publishing house, Songs & Daughters, in 2019, home to Watkins, Hailey Whitters and Emmi Elliott.

ABOUT NICOLLE GALYON:

Nashville's most successful and respected voices. Adding to her already triumphant career as a songwriter, Galyon released her long-awaited debut album, firstborn, on July 22, 2022 via her own label, Songs & Daughters. A striking personal statement, firstborn is Galyon's life story in song form and continues to receive widespread critical attention. Of the record, The Tennessean praises, “a star-making statement all her own that reckons with her humanity and humility in equal measure,” while Variety declares, “firstborn is not aimed at giving her a tenth No. 1 but at putting her own lyrical voice in the top position for the first time in her career.”

On October 13, 2023, her 16th wedding anniversary, Galyon released a follow up to her highly-revered debut with a six song EP titled second wife. Written by Galyon and her husband Rodney Clawson, second wife addresses some of the questions that were left in tension by the first collection about family, having it all and legacy. Two kids, countless career milestones and one big move back to Kansas later, second wife is a tongue-in-cheek, heartfelt and honest six song collection that allows listeners to take a journey on her “relationship record,” co-produced by King Henry and Jimmy Robbins.

Across her 20-year career, Galyon has penned 10 No.1 hits including Miranda Lambert's ACM Award-winning “Automatic,” which went on to win NSAI Song of the Year, as well as Dan + Shay's multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning “Tequila.” Additionally, Galyon has received Grammy and CMA Awards nominations, two CMA Triple Play Awards (presented to songwriters who pen three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period) and was honored by BMI as their 2019 Songwriter of the Year. In addition to her work as a songwriter and artist, Galyon founded the female-focused label and publishing house, Songs & Daughters, in 2019, which includes artists Hailey Whitters, Lauren Watkins and Emmi Elliott. Galyon is heavily involved in the CMA Foundation's music education initiative, has served as an NSAI Board Member, a CMT Next Women of Country mentor and founded The Autobiography Scholarship to provide students of her alma mater Sterling High School with college scholarships. She was also named 2020 Kansan of the Year for her continued service and commitment to her home state, which includes partnering with SongFarm and Save The Music to install a recording studio in Sterling High School and others throughout the country.

Photo credit: Claire Schaper

Comments