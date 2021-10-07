MURDER ON THE NILE at Wichita Community Theatre
Running October 14-24, 2021
Wichita Community Theatre continues its 2021-2022 Season with the mystery Murder on the Nile by Agatha Christie, October 14-24, 2021.
Kay Ridgeway has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth, and a new husband, she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings is shattered by a shocking and brutal murder.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with Sunday matinees 10/17 and 10/24 starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 or $13 for military/senior/students. There is a special ticket price for everyone of $11 for the 10/14 opening night performance only. Call for reservations 316-686-1282. Wichita Community Theatre is located at 258 N. Fountain. Box office opens 1/2 hour prior to curtain.