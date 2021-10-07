MURDER ON THE NILE at Wichita Community Theatre

Wichita Community Theatre continues its 2021-2022 Season with the mystery Murder on the Nile by Agatha Christie, October 14-24, 2021.

Kay Ridgeway has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth, and a new husband, she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings is shattered by a shocking and brutal murder.