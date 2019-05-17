BWW Review: AVENUE Q at Roxy's Downtown, More Than Just Puppet Sex

Running until May 5th, Avenue Q at Roxy's is a must-see show. Why? I will tell you why. Wichita, you now have progressive theatre! So long are the days where shows were filled with only politically correct topics and material or the shows that would only lend itself to be considered a safe choice. No, Avenue Q holds nothing back from this modern day take on Sesame Street. This show, however, is more than just puppet sex on stage or blatantly stating the obvious that the internet is for porn. This show has true grit and heart and you got to catch it because it's only playing for now.

The stellar cast is under the care and direction of director and choreographer Kyle Vespestad who also plays the likely unemployed slob Brian. The choreography was simple yet effective, always creating nice stage 'pictures' for aesthetically pleasing looks, particularly in the number 'Purpose' with talking puppet moving boxes. Vespestad brought his usual sense of humor to the character Brian that Wichita has grown to love. Patty Yoon comes out of the wood work to play Christmas Eve in order to deliver a tender melody 'The More You Ruv Someone' in act two, poking fun at her own Chinese race, pronunciations, and ultimately lamenting about steady marriage to Brian.

Playing Gary Coleman, the superintendent of Avenue Q, is Injoy Fountain. Fountain's voice is strong, powerful and she has nice moments when talking about racism especially during the song 'Everyone's a Little Bit Rascist' calling into question our own stereotypical beliefs and prejudices. Adding additional upper appendages to various characters is local actor Jessica Curtiss, whose acting is solid for Bad Idea Bears and Mrs. Thistletwat.

Three standouts just so happen to round out the cast. They are actors Sam Warner and stage couple Ryan Schafer and Madeleine White. Warner's character voices are spot on showcasing his versatility as well as his comedic timing having to play two different roles named Nicky and Trekkie Monster. He even has opportunities to throw in jokes regarding Stormy Daniels. (If you don't know who she is, she is only a click away.) Schafer has to work double duty as well puppeteering both Princeton and Rod, which are each a love interest belonging to two separate individuals respectively. As Rod, Schafer is gentle while his character struggles with his own sexuality and coming out as gay at the risk of his own career, allowing the audience to contemplate yet again if one's own lifestyle has anything to do with job performance. Finally, Madeline White steals the show with a show stopping number called 'Special' as Lucy The Slut. Having studied abroad in physical theatre, White's background knowledge in the area is apparent from the speakeasy seating when she moves and interacts with the puppets on stage. She even has conversations between Lucy The Slut and her other marionette, Kate Monster, earning her a mesmerized audience.

Smart lighting is put together by Scott Olney and another fantastic set is constructed by John Hammer, whose design is nice compared to other productions having a straight beeline of high rises. Costumes, props and puppets were devised by resident costume designer Dora Arbuckle, who always seems to have an artistic eye for heightening the stakes in color and size so not to be missed from the back row. The band, under musical direction of Andrew Bowers, does not in any way overpower the actors or singers, which has been a complaint of mine in the past. In fact, I was reminded how this theatre can actually eat sound chiefly for singers trying to get out vocals in a dry space. My only complaint, however, were the overuse of projections throughout the performance.

Wichita, I will say it again: treat yourself to a night on the town. I cannot say enough high remarks about this show. I promise you will not be disappointed. For ticket reservations, call 316-265-4400, and ride the Q line to Avenue Q!





