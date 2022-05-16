BWW Previews: PLAY ON! at Kechi Playhouse

Kechi Playhouse is proud to open its 40th season with a fan favorite comedy, Play On! by Rick Abbot , June 10-26.

Play On! is the hilarious story of a theatre group trying desperately to put on a play in spite of maddening interference from the haughty author who keeps revising the script. Act I is a rehearsal of the dreadful show, Act II is the near disastrous dress rehearsal, and the final act is the actual performance, in which anything that can go wrong, does.

The all-star production features both Kechi favorites and new faces. The cast includes Mary Tush Green, Dawn DeProspo, Glenn Williams, Heather Johnson, Anna Bohr, Brayden LaBrue-Layman, Andrew Johnson, Hannah Smith, Aidan Smith, and Laurie Mulford. The production is directed by Misty Maynard.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Sunday matinees starting at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 Friday and Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Call for reservations 316-744-2152. Kechi Playhouse is located at 100 E Kechi Rd.