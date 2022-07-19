Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2022-2023 Broadway in Wichita Season Announced at Century Concert Hall

Jul. 19, 2022  

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, is thrilled to announce that LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL will join the 2022-2023 Broadway in Wichita Series at the Century II Concert Hall alongside the Add-On production of THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA. The 2022-2023 Broadway Series now includes LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL, January 28-29, 2023; ANASTASIA, March 17-19, 2023; DEAR EVAN HANSEN, April 11-16, 2023, and HAMILTON, June 6-18, 2023. The season add-on will be THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA, December 29, 2022.

THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen." Many critics agree, THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE CELEBRATION!

Fabulously fun and international award-winning LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde - The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.

BroadwayWichita.com and the Century II Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to the 2022-2023 BROADWAY IN WICHITA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.





