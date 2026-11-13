alt-J to Join The O2's 20th Birthday Line-Up With Performance at The O2 in July

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The O2 has announced that alt-J will perform at the venue as part of its 20th birthday celebrations, taking place throughout summer 2027. The Mercury Prize-winning British band will bring its THEN AGAIN TOUR 2027 to the iconic London venue on Wednesday 14 July 2027, marking a decade since its headline performance at The O2 in 2017.

One of the most successful British bands of the millennium, alt-J have sold more than two million albums and amassed more than two billion streams. Their Mercury Prize and Ivor Novello Award-winning debut, An Awesome Wave, was followed by UK number one album This Is All Yours, while 2017's RELAXER became the band's second album to be nominated for the Mercury Prize.

alt-J join a growing line-up of International Artists and performers celebrating two decades of live entertainment at the iconic London venue. Confirmed 20th birthday artists include:

Maisie Peters, Saturday 8 May 2027

Shreya Ghoshal, Friday 4 June 2027

David Guetta, Saturday 5 June 2027

SOMBR, 21, 22, 24, 25 and 29 June 2027

Brad Paisley, Saturday 26 June 2027

Billie Jean King and John McEnroe, Sunday 27 June 2027

Santana, Wednesday 30 June 2027

Kings of Leon, Friday 2 July 2027

Jack Johnson, Sunday 4 July 2027

Don Omar, Monday 5 July 2027

Pet Shop Boys, 9-10 July

alt-J, Wednesday 14 July

Jamiroquai, 15, 16 and 19 July 2027

Jorja Smith, Saturday 17 July 2027

Emma Bownes, Senior Vice President of Venue Programming, AEG International, said: "alt-J are one of the most distinctive and successful British bands of their generation, so it feels particularly fitting to welcome them back to The O2 exactly ten years after their first headline show here. Our 20th birthday is about celebrating the artists and performances that have been part of The O2's story over the past two decades, and we're delighted to have alt-J joining what is already an incredible summer of live music."

Since opening in 2007, The O2 has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and hosted over 6,800 events, establishing itself as one of the world's leading live entertainment destinations and the home of countless iconic performances. The 20th birthday celebrations will continue throughout 2027, with further artist announcements to be revealed in the coming months.

The milestone year follows the recent extension of The O2's landmark naming rights agreement with O2 until 2038, ensuring one of the UK's most successful and enduring partnerships will continue into the venue's third decade.

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