My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Watch the NEVERMORE Trailer for London Run at Charing Cross Theatre
The production explores the imaginary life and mysterious death of Edgar Allan Poe.
A new London trailer for NEVERMORE offers a first look at the production ahead of its West End-area engagement. The footage previews the show's arrival in the capital, where it is set to play a limited season at Charing Cross Theatre in July 2027.
The full title is NEVERMORE - The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe. As the title indicates, the production is built around the American writer Edgar Allan Poe, imagining his life and exploring the mystery surrounding his death.
The London engagement follows previous runs of the production in Canada and Off-Broadway, where the show has been performed ahead of its transfer to the UK. The source materials for the trailer do not list creative team or cast members, and further casting and creative details have not been confirmed in the material provided.
Charing Cross Theatre, located in central London, will host the limited season. The trailer arrives as London Theatre continues to promote a slate of upcoming productions in the capital, including recent previews for REDCLIFFE, which is slated for the Criterion Theatre in 2027.
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