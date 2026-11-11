My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: National Theatre Spotlights RIVALS Cast's Stage Roles
The compilation revisits earlier theatre work by actors in Disney+'s adaptation of Jilly Cooper's novel.
A compilation of stage footage from The National Theatre revisits earlier theatre work by members of the cast of RIVALS, the Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper's novel. The video, titled From stage to 'Rivals' as part of The National Theatre at Home series, covers performances at The National Theatre, in the West End, and at other UK theatres.
The segments are organized by performer and production. David Tennant is featured in Good, and Aidan Turner appears in Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Katherine Parkinson is shown in Much Ado About Nothing, while Lisa McGrillis appears in Till the Stars Come Down. Bella Maclean is represented by London Tide, and Bryony Hannah and Eliot Salt are featured together in The House of Bernarda Alba.
The video frames the selection as a look back at stage performances by actors who later appeared in the Disney+ series. It covers work from several UK venues, running from The National Theatre to commercial West End houses, and traces how the ensemble moved between theatre and screen.
The National Theatre also makes productions available to audiences beyond its London home through National Theatre Live cinema broadcasts and its streaming service. A recent clip from GOLDEN BOY at National Theatre Live, featuring Josh O'Connor and Daniel Mays, previewed that production ahead of its cinema release.
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