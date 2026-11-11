Video: National Theatre Spotlights RIVALS Cast's Stage Roles

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







A compilation of stage footage from The National Theatre revisits earlier theatre work by members of the cast of RIVALS, the Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper's novel. The video, titled From stage to 'Rivals' as part of The National Theatre at Home series, covers performances at The National Theatre, in the West End, and at other UK theatres.

The segments are organized by performer and production. David Tennant is featured in Good, and Aidan Turner appears in Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Katherine Parkinson is shown in Much Ado About Nothing, while Lisa McGrillis appears in Till the Stars Come Down. Bella Maclean is represented by London Tide, and Bryony Hannah and Eliot Salt are featured together in The House of Bernarda Alba.

The video frames the selection as a look back at stage performances by actors who later appeared in the Disney+ series. It covers work from several UK venues, running from The National Theatre to commercial West End houses, and traces how the ensemble moved between theatre and screen.

The National Theatre also makes productions available to audiences beyond its London home through National Theatre Live cinema broadcasts and its streaming service. A recent clip from GOLDEN BOY at National Theatre Live, featuring Josh O'Connor and Daniel Mays, previewed that production ahead of its cinema release.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming