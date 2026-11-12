My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: The Cast of PRIDE THE MUSICAL Performs 'I Miss Disco'
Stephen Beresford and Matthew Warchus talk through the number ahead of the show's first performance at the venue.
The cast of Pride THE MUSICAL performs 'I Miss Disco' in a new video from the Bridge Theatre, where the production is the venue's premiere show. Stephen Beresford, who wrote the book and lyrics, and director Matthew Warchus discuss the number ahead of the company's performance.
The new British musical, based on the 2014 film, transferred to the Bridge Theatre following sold-out seasons at Cardiff's Sherman Theatre and at The National Theatre. Warchus developed and directed the production, which is playing the 900-seat London venue from November 2026.
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