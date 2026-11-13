Video: Matt Baker Narrates Video Unveiling Puppets for THE JUNGLE BOOK at National Theatre

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The National Theatre has unveiled some of the animal characters for Anupama Chandrasekhar's (The Father and the Assassin) new play, an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's beloved family tale The Jungle Book, as it begins performances. Innovative puppetry by Lume: Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell bring beloved characters like Baloo and Bagheera, as well as the terrifying Bengal tiger Shere Khan, to life on stage in this world premiere directed by Indhu Rubasingham.

Unveiled in a special video narrated by conservationist and British tv presenter Matt Baker, this cast of animal characters are revealed on the Olivier stage where the production will run until Saturday 6 February 2027. The production features an ensemble of 57 puppets and a cast of 32 performers.

Speaking about the animal puppets of The Jungle Book, Director Indhu Rubasingham, said:

"Central to Mowgli's journey is the loyal band animal friends and family who guide him through this beloved story, alongside the threats that lie hidden within his jungle home. Bringing these iconic characters to the stage has been immensely joyful, to be working with Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell who have created these beautiful and life size puppets, and with the talented company of actors who bring them to life onstage. I can't wait for audiences to experience The Jungle Book in the Olivier, I hope it convinces everyone of the magical power of theatre."

The full cast is: Parkey Abeyratne (Raksha Head), Hiran Abeysekera (Mowgli), Azan Ahmed and Sebastian Charles (rotating the roles of Baloo & Baloo Head), Sarah Amankwah (rotating the roles of Bagheera/Bagheera Hind & Padma) and Laura Cubitt (rotating the roles of Bagheera & Bagheera Hind), Kazeem Tosin Amore (Shere Khan Heart), Antony Antunes (Onstage Swing), Ankur Bahl (Kaa & Bijoy), Eryck Brahmania (Devan Head), Darcy Braimoh (Shere Khan Hind), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (A & Chottu), Fred Davis and ALI GOLDSMITH (rotating the roles of Moti Head & Wild Pig), Ayesha Dharker (Raksha & Messua), Valentine Hanson (Deer Chief & Mahout), Romina Hytten (Tabaqui Hind & Puppetry Captain), Sasha Jagsi (Neela), Tony Jayawardena (Moti), Rebecca Killick and Sarah Mardel (rotating the roles of Bagheera Heart/Wild Fowl & Tabaqui Heart), Avye Leventis (B & Tabaqui), Michael Jean-Marain (Onstage Swing), Kel Matsena (Shere Khan), Sifiso Mazibuko (Akela), Shaun Yusuf McKee (Devan), Jordan Metcalfe (Cat), Chris Milford (Offstage Swing), Sharita Oomeer (Stork), Mahesh Parmar (C & Sonu), Kate Rowsell (Offstage Swing) and Gavin L Vincent (Akela Head).

In the mangroves of the Sundarbans, wolves howl, birds soar and tigers' roar. At the heart of this wild and vibrant kingdom, an unlikely child is growing up… Mowgli.

Danger stalks the shadows, and threats lie hidden beneath every rock. To protect his family, his friends and the only home he has ever known, this young hero must first discover who he really is and where he truly belongs.

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