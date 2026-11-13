My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Watch Jonathan Groff in AS YOU LIKE IT From the Royal Shakespeare Company
Groff stars in Act 4 Scene 1 in the all-male Shakespeare production.
Jonathan Groff stars as 'Rosalind' in a scene from the Royal Shakespeare Company's all-male As You Like It. The Daniel Evans-directed production also features Fisayo Akinade as Celia, Elliot Barnes-Worrell as Orlando, Greg Haiste as Touchstone and Gary Wilmot in the dual roles of Duke Frederick and Duke Senior.
In the play, Rosalind is banished from the court of Duke Frederick – but not before she and young Orlando fall for each other. Seeking out her exiled father in the Forest of Arden with her devoted cousin Celia, Rosalind disguises herself as a young man, Ganymede. Watch a video of Act 4 Scene 1 from the production above!
The full company includes Giles Cooper (Le Beau), Jamal Franklin (Ensemble), Steffan Harri (Gwilym/Syr Osian), Steffan Hughes (Ensemble/Vocal Captain), Rhys Parry Jones (Corin/Hymen/a Lord at Court/a Lord in Arden), Edward Judge (Charles the Wrestler/Silvius), Gareth Kennerley (First Lord in Arden/Ensemble), Luke McCall (Amiens), Richard McCabe (Jaques), Tim Preston (Phoebe/a Lord at Court), Caleb Roberts (Oliver), and Gareth Snook (Adam/Audrey).
In fear of his own life, Orlando also escapes to the forest and soon runs into Ganymede, who pledges to cure his lovesickness. But in order to do so, Orlando has to woo her… or rather, he has to woo 'him'. Then the games commence. Daniel Evans directs an all-male company in Shakespeare's most sweet-natured comedy, where love is love – no matter where it falls.
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