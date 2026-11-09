Video: Watch THE RECKONING Trailer From Arcola Theatre

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A new trailer for THE RECKONING previews the play's central encounter: a journalist meets a man in a ruined village outside Kyiv and asks him to begin with when the war started for him. Arcola Theatre is presenting the production, which returns to the venue in February 2027.

THE RECKONING centers on the Man from Stoyanka, a security guard who stays in his village when everyone else flees. As his home becomes a no man's land, he chooses to take extraordinary action, while the journalist records his account for the history books, for the courts and for humanity. The play is based on real events from The Reckoning Project's verified archive of witness testimonies of the Russian war in Ukraine. The Offie-nominated work is described as a play about war, survival and the fragile trust between those who uncover the truth and those who must live with it.

Each performance is followed by Food for Thought, a reflection from a journalist, a lawyer or someone with direct experience of the conflict. The run is scheduled for February 17 to 27, 2027, at Arcola Theatre.

As previously reported, Dash Arts is touring the production to Belgrade Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre before it returns to Arcola to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine. The play is performed by two Ukrainian actors, who bring their own experiences to the performance, and two British actors, and was written by Dash Arts co-founder Josephine Burton with Ukrainian playwright Anastasiia Kosodii.

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