New Production of COMPANY to Open at The Yard Theatre in May 2027

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The Yard Theatre and English Touring Theatre in association with Theatr Clwyd will present a new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's comedy musical Company. Directed by The Yard's Olivier Award-winning Artistic Director Jay Miller, this marks the first time The Yard has staged a musical.

Company will run at The Yard's new home in Hackney Wick from 27 May to 10 July 2027. After its run at The Yard, Company will run at Theatr Clwyd from 9 September – 18 September 2027 before it embarks on a national tour, with full details to be announced soon.

Today, Bobby turns 35. Bobby has lovers, Bobby has friends, Bobby has nothing in his apartment. Bobby's lovers want to know where this is going. Bobby's friends are getting married, starting a family, or getting divorced. Everyone in his life knows what they want. (Is Bobby a bit gay?) Bobby can't decide. Stephen Sondheim's classic musical comedy, directed by The Yard's Olivier Award-winning Jay Miller, is about the life you should be living by now.

Company features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, direction by Jay Miller, musical direction, arrangements and orchestrations by Máth Roberts, set and costume design by Anna Yates, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by Josh Anio Grigg, choreography by Malik Nashad Sharpe, and casting by Heather Basten CDG.

Tickets for The Yard dates go on sale for Yard Residents on 17 November at noon, for Yard Regulars on 18 November at noon, and General Sale on 19 November at noon.

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