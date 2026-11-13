Olisa Odele and Jordan Kouamé to Star in THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT ADAM BLACK at The Yard Theatre

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The cast has been revealed for the The Yard Theatre production of There's Something About Adam Black, a debut play by Troy Hunter (Sex Education), directed by Tatenda Shamiso (Blood of my Blood, Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x)). The cast will include Olisa Odele (Big Boys, It's a Sin) as Adam and Jordan Kouamé (Malpractice) as Daniel. Performances will run 13 January to 20 February, 2027.

Tonight it's LittleWhiteLucifer. Tomorrow it's WontSuckItself. Yesterday, it was Uncut3000. Adam's got a tight schedule, a loose hole and absolutely no interest in a relationship.

And then comes a dream. Daniel is from Yorkshire, he writes poetry. Daniel has no idea what he's walked into. Because Adam has a past. It has been waiting. It is done waiting.

Writer Troy Hunter said, “There's Something About Adam Black is a story about a young gay black man navigating love for the first time in a world full of distractions. Adam's been in my head for years; and when I began writing I realised I had never seen a character like him on stage - Adam is the character I wanted to see growing up. He's a complex guy who tells you what he's thinking, and doesn't care how it lands. He's the funny best friend whose life you wish you had. Olisa and Jordan have been so curious and bold with the text, and with Tatenda directing, I can't wait for audiences to meet Adam and Daniel.”

Olisa Odele

Olisa Odele's theatre credits include Fat Ham (RSC), The Hot Wing King (National Theatre), and Crongton Knights (UK Tour). Television credits include Big Boys, Am I Being Unreasonable?, Dead Hot, It's A Sin, Scarborough, Chewing Gum, and My Parents Are Aliens.

Jordan Kouamé

Jordan Kouamé's theatre credits include Richard II (Bridge Theatre), The Mirror And The Light (Royal Shakespeare Company), and Common (National Theatre). Film credits include The Truth About Space (Developing Room), Scoop (Netflix), and Delivery (Glass Onion). Television credits include Neuromancer (Apple TV), Malpractice (ITV), Dope Girls (BBC), and Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light (BBC).

The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Aldo Vázquez, lighting designer Nao Nagai, sound designer XANA, movement director Malik Nashad Sharpe, casting director Arthur Carrington, production manager Lewis Champney for eStage, and dramatherapist Samantha Adams.

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