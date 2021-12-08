Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

West End MOULIN ROUGE! Cancels Further Performances Due to COVID-19

pixeltracker

The production has not performed since last week due to the outbreak.

Dec. 8, 2021  

The West End production of Moulin Rouge! has cancelled further performances due to multiple cases of COVID-19 within the company.

"Despite extremely robust measures being in place, members of our company have unfortunately tested positive for Covid. Therefore, Tuesday 7, Wednesday 8, Thursday 9, Friday 10 and Saturday 11 performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have sadly had to be cancelled," read a statement posted to the company's social media.

The production has not performed since last week due to the outbreak.

Read the full statement below:


Get the best prices on tickets to Moulin Rouge on TodayTix - click here.

Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand