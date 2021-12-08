West End MOULIN ROUGE! Cancels Further Performances Due to COVID-19

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The West End production of Moulin Rouge! has cancelled further performances due to multiple cases of COVID-19 within the company.

"Despite extremely robust measures being in place, members of our company have unfortunately tested positive for Covid. Therefore, Tuesday 7, Wednesday 8, Thursday 9, Friday 10 and Saturday 11 performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have sadly had to be cancelled," read a statement posted to the company's social media.

The production has not performed since last week due to the outbreak.

