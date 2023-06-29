Go Behind the Scenes of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in London With 'Get Technical!'

The event will take place on Thursday 10 August 2023.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Go Behind the Scenes of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in London With 'Get Technical!'

Global Creatures, Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical has announced that they will be opening the doors of the multi award-winning production at the Piccadilly Theatre in London on Thursday 10 August 2023, to give anyone aspiring to a career in theatre a glimpse behind the curtain. Get Technical! is presented in partnership with the Piccadilly Theatre and Ambassador Theatre Group Creative Learning.

Get Technical! offers the chance to meet members of the production’s backstage and technical teams, see live demonstrations and learn more about what goes into the making of the West End’s leading musical Spectacular!

Get Technical! will take place at the Piccadilly Theatre, London at 2pm on Thursday 10 August 2023. Tickets are £5 and registration is open here

From wigs to wardrobe to sound to stage management, the event aims to motivate and inspire young people to consider a career in backstage positions in the performing arts industry. Attendees will be shown how the different technical departments work together to create the production and be given a sneak peek of some of the stage secrets and magic behind the show.

Backstage and technical team members will share stories from their own career journeys and tips for getting into the industry. The event will round off with a live Q&A.

Get Technical! was first staged by Global Creatures in December 2022 in Sydney as part of the Bohemian Project, an initiative which aims to give back to the community and share the Bohemian Values espoused in Moulin Rouge! The Musical by supporting emerging artists and creatives through arts education and work force training and development. Get Technical! has been staged in cities alongside the Australian tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, including events in Perth in March 2023 and Brisbane in June 2023.

From Producer Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures):
“Backstage is where all the magic happens. We, and all producers, are constantly on the lookout for great crew and backstage company members. We’re after stage managers, lighting technicians, hair, wig and makeup artists, wardrobe assistants, set automation and mechanists to name a few. We hope Get Technical! will encourage young people to consider the many potential career pathways into working in live theatre.”

From ATG Creative Learning Producer Conor Hunt:
“We are facing a huge demand in the theatre sector for new talent in backstage and offstage roles and it’s more important than ever to inspire the next generation to see these roles as viable career opportunities. We are so proud to be working with Global Creatures and Moulin Rouge! The Musical on this incredible event, opening up the doors to all the roles that people may not even know exist.”



Recommended For You