New Cast Set for MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in the West End

An all new cast is taking the stage in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, as it enters its third year at the Piccadilly Theatre in London. From 16 October 2023, Tanisha Spring (Groundhog Day) will play Satine (having previously alternated the role) and Dom Simpson (The Book of Mormon) joins the cast as Christian.

“It is so exciting to announce today that Tanisha Spring and Dom Simpson will lead our company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in London into its third year” says Director Alex Timbers. “Dom is a superb musical theatre performer, and I know he will bring tremendous wit, warmth, and great depths of emotion to his portrayal of Christian. And I am delighted to welcome Tanisha back to the show, having been such a memorable part of our original West End company. Her talent is boundless, and her star wattage is blinding. We are blessed to have her returning to play Satine.”

Continuing in their roles, Matt Rixon (Hairspray UK Tour) will play Harold Zidler, Ian Carlyle (Disney’s The Lion King, Porgy and Bess) will play Toulouse-Lautrec and Ben Richards (Emmerdale) will play The Duke. Joining them will be Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet) as Santiago and Charlotte Gooch (Dirty Dancing) as Nini, with Anthony Cragg (Starlight Express) who continues with the cast and steps into the role of Baby Doll, Hannah Jay-Allan (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Arabia, Rochelle Sherona (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) who also remains with the cast as Arabia (maternity cover), Bernadette Bangura (My Fair Lady) as La Chocolat, and Angela Marie Hurst (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) who will play Alternate Satine.

The full cast will also include Oliver Adam-Reynolds, Erin Bell, Emily Bolland, Ross Chisari, James Chisholm, Katie Deacon, Fletcher Dobinson, Serenar Douch, Rola Elliott, Davide Fienauri, Zack Guest, Natorii Illidge, David King-Yombo, Jasmine Leung, Kira McPherson, Melissa Nettleford, Chris Otim, Joshua Robinson, Callum Rose, Ben Rutter, Gavin Ryan, Craig Ryder, Jamie Shields, Catrin Thomas, Matt Trevorrow, Charley Warburton, Sasha Woodward, and Luke Fraser Yates.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed for today in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical invites you to enter a world of passionate romance and eye-popping splendour… a place where Bohemians and aristocrats revel together in electrifying enchantment… a place where all your wildest dreams come true!