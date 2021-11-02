WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Extends Run to 25 September 2022

The trial of Leonard Vole will continue at London County Hall as the run of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution is extended to 25 September 2022. The hit production returned to the historic venue in September with a brand-new cast and was met by standing ovations and critical acclaim. Tickets for the new booking period are now on sale at www.witnesscountyhall.com. Casting for the new booking period is to be announced.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

The current cast includes Joe McNamara as the accused, Leonard Vole, Emer McDaid as Romaine, Jonathan Firth as Sir Wilfrid Robarts, Teddy Kempner as Mr Mayhew, Miles Richardson as Mr Myers and Martin Turner as Mr Justice Wainwright. The rest of the new cast includes Christopher Dickins, Nicholas Fretwell, Yvonne Gidden, Sam Graham, Eliot Giuralarocca, Stewart Lockwood, Lorna Lowe, Ellie-Rose Mackinlay, Elana Martin, Simon Murray, Robert Rickman and Andrew Senesie.

The production has captured the imagination of audiences gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. Director Lucy Bailey (Oleanna, Theatre Royal Bath/ West End) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie's enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

Witness for the Prosecution is booking through to 25 September 2022. The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.