Agatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Reveals Tenth Cast and New Booking Period

The production will extend its run at London County Hall until 29 September 2024.

As the tenth cast is announced today, Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution will also extend its run at London County Hall through to 29 September 2024. The Christie courtroom thriller has captivated over 86,000 audience members since the new year, making it a record-breaking year so far for the acclaimed production. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now at Click Here.

Benjamin Westerby (Macbeth, Imitating The Dog – UK Tour; All’s Well That Ends Well ,RSC) will play the accused, Leonard Vole opposite Katie Buchholz (Leaves of Grass, Park Theatre; Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, West End) as Romaine Vole. Stephen Hogan (Sardar Udham, Amazon Prime; Napoli, Brooklyn, Park Theatre) will play Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Paul Ansdell (Dry, Human Story Theatre; When the Rain Stops Falling, Old Fire Station Oxford) will join the cast as Mr Mayhew, David Shaw-Parker (Uncle Vanya, Hampstead Theatre; My Fair Lady, West End) as Mr Justice Wainwright and John Mackay (The Doctor, West End; Richard II, Almeida) as Mr Myers QC.

The company is completed by Phil Adèle, Melissa Aduke-James, Aamira Challenger, Tom Espiner, Sam Flint, Mackenzie Heynes, Damian Lynch, Matthew Mellalieu, Blair Robertson, Nicola Sanderson, Andrew Tuku JR and Rosamund Williams.

Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of thousands gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. Director Lucy Bailey (Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare’s Globe) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie’s enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman’s noose?

The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.





