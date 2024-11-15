WICKED Celebrates 7000 Performances in the West End and Extends Booking

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WICKED will tonight play its 7000th performance at the Apollo Victoria Theatre London, where it continues as the 10th longest-running West End production in history.

To celebrate, 550,000 new tickets have been released, extending public booking to Sunday 4 January 2026. It is the long-running production’s 38th extension.

Performances continue Tuesday - Saturday at 7.30pm, and Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2.30pm. The following ten added shows are also now on sale, including Christmas 2025: Thursday 7 August 2:30pm, Thursday 21 August 2:30pm, Thursday 30 October 2:30pm, Friday 19 December 2:30pm, and Monday 22 December 7:30pm, Tuesday 23 December 2:30pm, Monday 29 December 2:30pm & 7:30pm, Tuesday 30 December 2.30pm 2025 and Friday 2 January 2:30pm 2026.

Groups and Trade tickets are also on sale exclusively to the Groups and Travel Trade market for all performances until 31 May 2026.

“One of the most successful musicals of all time” (BBC News), Wicked opened in London in 2006 and is already the 10th longest-running West End production in history. Winner of more than 100 global awards, the production has now been seen by more than 12 million people in London alone.

Wicked currently stars Alexia Khadime (Elphaba), Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Michael Fenton Stevens (The Wizard), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), Graham Kent (Doctor Dillamond), Joe Thompson-Oubari (Boq), Laura Harrison (Standby for Elphaba), Christine Tucker* (Standby for Glinda), Zac Adlam, Conor Ashman, Meg Astin, Jessica Aubrey, Jeremy Batt, Felipe Bejarano, Rebecca Botterill, Asmara Cammock, Joshua Clemetson, Conor Crown, Effie Rae Dyson, Aston Newman Hannington, Aimee Hodnett, Kate Leiper, Jemima Loddy, Josh Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, Darnell Mathew-James, Millie Mayhew, Ayden Morgan, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, Charlotte Anne Steen, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Taela Yeomans-Brown, and Jacob Young. *Maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman are collaborating on the forthcoming two-part Universal Pictures film version of Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, to be released in November 2024 and November 2025.

A spectacular touring production of Wicked continues engagements until January 2025. Currently playing at Cardiff’s Wales Millennium until 23 November, the critically acclaimed production will then continue to Manchester, where it concludes its year-long tour with a Christmas season at the Palace Theatre.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated stage musical is based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’. Wicked reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar® and Grammy® Award winner Stephen Schwartz (‘Godspell’, ‘Pippin’, ‘The Prince of Egypt’, Disney’s ‘Pocahontas’, ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and ‘Enchanted’). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’ by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy® and Tony Award® nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series ‘My So-Called Life’). Musical staging is by Tony Award® winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award® winner Joe Mantello.

The stage musical Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe.

Through its ‘For Good’ charitable endeavours and acclaimed Wicked Active Learning cultural and social education programme, the London production of Wicked proudly supports and champions the work of the Anti-Bullying Alliance, the National Literacy Trust, and Theatre Works!, the charity providing theatre tickets to disadvantaged children across the UK.

Comments