Video: Zheng Xi Yong and Mia Kobayashi Perform 'Catch A Shooting Star' From YOUR LIE IN APRIL - THE MUSICAL

Get a first look at Zheng Xi Yong and Mia Kobayashi performing "Catch A Shooting Star" from Your Lie In April - The Musical, Frank Wildhorn's new musical based on the manga worldwide sensation. Check out the video here!

Your Lie In April will play the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre for a 12-week season from this Friday (28 June).

5,500 £25 tickets for all preview performances have been released now!

Kōsei Arima (Zheng Xi Yong) is a brilliant young piano prodigy, dubbed the “Human Metronome” for his mechanical accuracy, who has won many prestigious classical music competitions. But his mother's sudden death leaves him bereft and unable to play music. He strikes a friendship with the brilliant violinist Kaori Miyazono (Mia Kobayashi), who slowly encourages him to perform again. As Kaori continues to lift Kōsei's spirits, he realises that he loves her. But is their relationship doomed?

Your Lie in April is an epic love story about two young people trying to navigate their way in the world of classical music, underscored with Frank Wildhorn's lushly, romantic music.

Multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award nominated Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde, Death Note The Musical) said: “Your Lie In April is a love letter to the beautiful power of music - to heal, to take us through life's adventures, to create our most precious memories… I've never had more fun than creating this usic!”

Your Lie in April, one of Japan's most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers, has music by Frank Wildhorn with Lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller. It is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Death Note the Musical, Fame, Annie).

