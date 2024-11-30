Video: KING JAMES at Hamstead Theatre Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch the trailer for King James by Rajiv Joseph, running now through 4 January, 2025 at Hampstead Theatre. Directed by Alice Hamilton, the production stars Ényì Okoronkwo and Sam Mitchell.

"King" LeBron James was just the hero that Cleveland needed. One of the greatest NBA players to ever hit the court, his influence on the whole city loomed large for the dozen years of his reign. Joseph’s funny and moving play chronicles the unexpected friendship between two men whose intertwined fortunes are tied to those of their idol.

Multi-award-winner Rajiv Joseph returns to Hampstead with a play-by-play look at how friendship and supporting a team intersect. His plays include Describe the Night (Hampstead), Guards at the Taj (Bush) and Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo (Broadway).

Alice Hamilton, Hampstead Theatre’s Associate Director, directs. Her credits include The Harmony Test, Out Of Season, Every Day I Make Greatness Happen and Nineteen Gardens Downstairs, as well as The Dumb Waiter and The Memory of Water on the Main Stage.

