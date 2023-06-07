Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH

Winnie the Pooh opened at Riverside Studios in London on 26 March, later beginning the UK & Ireland tour in Southampton on 31 May.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

All new footage has been released from Disney’s Winnie the Pooh’s UK & Ireland Tour. Winnie the Pooh opened at Riverside Studios in London on 26 March, later beginning the UK & Ireland tour in Southampton on 31 May.

The cast of Winnie the Pooh includes Benjamin Durham, Laura Bacon, Harry Boyd, Alex Cardall, Chloe Gentles, Lottie Grogan and Robbie Noonan. 

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, exciting new stories and featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations. Accompanying the modern narrative is an original score by Nate Edmondson, featuring some of the Grammy award-winning songs written by The Sherman Brothers for the original animated features, including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers and Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce, plus A.A. Milne’s The More It Snows (featuring music by Carly Simon) and Sing Ho in a new arrangement.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is developed and presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam and Sesame Street the Musical).






