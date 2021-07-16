VIDEO: JERSEY BOYS in Rehearsal; Returning to London Next Month!

Click Here for More Articles on JERSEY BOYS

All new rehearsal footage has been released for Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS. The musical will open at the new multi-million pound reinstated Trafalgar Theatre on 10 August 2021, following previews from 28 July.

The cast is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi.

JERSEY BOYS is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. The show is packed with hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The production will be staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

Learn more about the production and purchase tickets at https://jerseyboysmusical.co.uk/.